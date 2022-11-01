Lars van der Haar storms up the Koppenberg to claim X2O Trofee’s opening round

Lars van der Haar was the strongest out of a leading trio on Tuesday’s first round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee, the Koppenbergcross, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. Van der Haar caught Michael Vanthourenhout on the Koppenberg summit finish to take his biggest win of the season.

Last year Toon Aerts beat Eli Iserbyt by 5:40 to lift the X2O Badkamers Trofee, Vanthourenhout third in the standings. Aerts, Iserbyt, Vanthourenhout and Laurens Sweeck all won rounds, while Wout Van Aert took three in a row.

Again, Cameron Jette was doing the yeoman’s work for Canada as the only Canuck in the race. Earlier in the day Canadians Jayden McMullen was 42nd and Filipe Duarte placed 46th in the Junior men’s contest.

The field assailed the Koppenberg straight from the gun on Lap 1. Iserbyt assumed the lead once the course leveled out, van der Haar over his shoulder. Baloise Trek Lion Pim Ronhaar was lurking in the long string. The ascent of the Koppenberg at the end of the circuit broke up the long line.

A more definitive group emerged on Lap 2. Vanthourenhout and Thibau Nys were with Iserbyt, Ronhaar, van der Haar and a few others.

Vanthourenhout seized the reins on Lap 3 and tried to snap off a few riders. He attempted to scamper away with Nys chasing. There was a regrouping on the cobbles of the Koppenberg.

The riders in the lead group were pitting, but the gang grew on Lap 4 of 8. Iserbyt attacked on the cobbles and initially van der Haar was able to match him. Iserbyt was out of the saddle on Lap 5 and throwing down a challenge. Just as van der Haar was about to reach the Belgian, Iserbyt’s chain came off and van der Haar had to run past him.

The Dutchman and the Belgian carried on their duel on Lap 6. It looked like Vanthourenhout and Jans Adams were battling for the podium, but Adams was left behind to chase with Ronhaar before Vanthourenhout made the junction and surged ahead. As soon as the trio regrouped on the penultimate lap, Vanthourenhout went again, but once more there was a reformation and the two Pauwels Sauzen riders worked over the European champion.

When they heard the bell, Adams wasn’t too far behind the leading trio. The order was Vanthourenhout, van der Haar and Iserbyt for the early part of the circuit. A crash by van der Haar set Vanthourenhout loose. Vanthou hit the Koppenberg with a good gap but van der Haar would not be denied, crushing the cobbles for the win.

The next round is the Urban Cross November 26 in Kortrijk.

2022-2023 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 1 Oudenaarde

1) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 1:03:31

2) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:04

3) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:10