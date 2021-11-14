Lars van der Haar wins first cyclocross World Cup in four years

Winning the European cyclocross championship last week made Lars van der Haar hungry for more, and on Sunday he earned his first World Cup round since January of 2017. He is the first non-Belgian to win a round this season. Runner-up Eli Iserbyt padded his lead at the top of the series table.

The season leading up to Tabor

October 10: Waterloo, Wis.: 1) Iserbyt 2) Vanthourenhout 3) Hermans

October 13: Fayetteville, Ark: 1) Hermans 2) Iserbyt 3) Vanthourenhout

October 17: Iowa City, Iowa: 1) Iserbyt 2) van der Haar 3) Vanthourenhout

October 24: Zonhoven, Belgium: 1) Aerts 2) van der Haar 3) Iserbyt

October 31: Overijse, Belgium 1) Iserbyt 2) Vanthourenhout 3) Aerts

Standings

1) Iserbyt 175 pts

2) Vanthourenhout 130 pts

3) Aerts 129 pts

Iserbyt led the pack onto the dirt from the pavement on Lap 1. The Tormans duo of second round winner Quinten Hermans and Corne van Kessel kept a close eye on him. At the 6:00 mark a little group swooped around Iserbyt. Toon Aerts, who took the Zonhoven round, led a long string over the line.

It was still lined out on Lap 2. Van der Haar, World Cup runner-up twice this season, took his turn at the front.

Lap 3 saw van der Haar’s labours crack the long line. Hermans, van Kessel, Aerts, Iserbyt and Michael Vanthourenhout were all with him. The European champion seemed to be burning his legs by applying the pressure on Iserbyt, who had to chase hard to keep pace.

🇪🇺 European Champion @larsvanderhaar sets a high pace, but no major gaps yet at the end of lap 3⃣!#CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Egx9ZMmOKU — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) November 14, 2021

On Lap 4 of eight, van der Haar would not yield, so Iserbyt pushed ahead after the barriers. Hermans flatted and lost some metres.

Vanthourenhout decided to break trail on Lap 5. Like van der Haar, he had two runner-up spots in the first five rounds but no victories. Vanthourenhout attempted to escape the others, and Aerts and Iserbyt were wise to his move. Eight riders crossed the line together.

Aerts assumed the pace making on Lap 6, but dropped back to grab a new machine. Iserbyt bolted. Van der Haar buried himself to seize the World Cup leader’s wheel. Hermans, Vanthourenhout and Aerts scrambled to keep up.

Into the penultimate lap, three riders from the octet had been dumped. Vanthourenhout and Aerts toiled to close in on van der Haar and Iserbyt, with Hermans in the middle.

The bell lap would prove the battleground between van der Haar and Iserbyt, Hermans still playing catch up. Iserbyt had space to make up through most of the circuit. Van der Haar would not be denied.

The next round is next Sunday in Koksijde, Belgium. Sand dunes ahoy!

2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 5, Tabor

1) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 1:02:27

2) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:11

3) Quinten Hermans (Belgium/Tormans) +0:15