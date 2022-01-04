Lucinda Brand is speaking out about lapped riders in ‘cross

On New Year’s Day, Lucinda Brand won once again at the X2O Badkamers Trofee in Baal, Belgium. When Brand heard the bell, she had six seconds over Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado. Everyone pitted for the final lap. Alvarado pulled Brand back. Alvarado emerged from an especially muddy section in the lead but the world champion battled ahead again. The duo ran into lapped riders and Alvarado got held up and wasn’t able to catch her Dutch rival again. Brand’s victory was her 14th of the season.

After the race, the reigning world champion was critical of the UCI for not doing more to prevent lapped riders from interfering with the top riders. She posted a clip of one of the final run-ups where Brand and Alvarado were passing an American rider. The American rider was clearly cognizant of the duo, and did her best to stay out of the way, but Brand said that she got in the way (not on purpose) of her rival.

“It’s not about this particular rider, this happens every week. I already contacted you last year about the problem and even came up with a solution, but nothing happened,” Brand tweeted. ”Maybe you can overthink my suggestion to also use the pit area for the 80 per cent rule.’

The 80 per cent rule in cyclocross refers to riders whose time gap to the race leader is at least 80 per cent of the race leader’s time for the first lap will be pulled by the officials unless it is the final lap. Of course, 80 per cent is simply an approximation based on a typical course, and in theory, the idea is that all riders should be pulled before they are lapped.

You can see the clip in question below.