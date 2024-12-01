Lucinda Brand’s Dublin World Cup win proves she is back to her best

On Sunday Brand proved that she is back to the form she had at the beginning of the decade by winning the second World Cup round in Dublin. Brand now has victories in the World Cup, Superprestige and X2O Trofee this season. Tied on 70 points with Round 1 victor Fem van Empel, Brand takes over the top of the standings. She also leads the X2O Trofee and is one point from the Superprestige lead. Maghalie Rochette was top Canadian in 15th.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Rafaelle Carrier came third in the Junior women’s race. Her compatriot Nico Knoll, who was the winner in Antwerp, placed 13th.

Brand Returns to Form

For two consecutive seasons, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, Brand swept the three major series titles, and in 2021 she won also the world title. Fem van Empel emerged as the dominant rider over the next two seasons, with two consecutive world championships, two consecutive X2O Badkamers Trofee titles, and one World Cup title. Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado took the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Superprestige series and last year’s World Cup title.

Preliminaries

Van Empel earned her third consecutive Antwerp World Cup victory in last Sunday’s season opener. If she had Cup designs, she would want another win in Ireland before taking off next week’s race in Italy. Last year’s Dublin victor Lucinda Brand and Marie Schreiber stood on last week’s podium. There were no Alvarado nor Sara Casasola in Erie.

Riding from the third row, Maghalie Rochette, seventh in last year’s Dublin event, joined Sidney McGill (second row) in the Canadian contingent.

Zoe Backstedt seized the hole shot on Lap 1. Rochette immediately battled into fifth. Brand was delayed by some contact. Inge van der Heijden grabbed the reins with van Empel on her six. Rochette started to sift down. A group of seven moved clear and then van Empel put in a surge. The first 3.18-km lap was finished in 8:09. Rochette was far down in 21st and McGill was 27th.

Right after the line heading into Lap 2 of 6, van Empel flatted and had to scramble after a bike change to return to the Brand-led group. Brand was at the front with Blanka Vas, Backstedt, van der Heijden and Schreiber. Brand lit out on her own and led by seven seconds after two circuits. Rochette was 19th, McGill 27th.

Van Empel took control of the chase group on Lap 3 and began to haul Brand back. Van Empel had a great wobble in the sand, dooming her to run while her rival rode. Once more there was a gap. At the midpoint of the race, Brand was 13 seconds clear.

As van Empel and Brand continued their private battle, Backstedt, Vas, van der Heijden and Annemarie Worst fought for the podium on Lap 4. Brand’s lead increased. Rochette kept 19th, McGill was 28th.

On the penultimate lap, the podium group shrank to Backstedt and van der Heijden. When she heard the bell, Brand had a half minute advantage. Rochette had toiled her way to 14th.

Vas and Worst fought back to Backstedt and van der Heijden to scrap for the podium on the bell lap. Backstedt grabbed the final step.

The third round is next Sunday in Cabras, Sardinia, Italy.

2024-2025 UCI World Cup Round 2 Dublin

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise-Trek Lions) 47:24

2) Fem van Empel (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:24

3) Zoe Backstedt (Great Britain/Canyon-SRAM) +1:03

15) Maghalie Rochette (Canada) +3:23

26) Sidney McGill (Canada) +4:58