Maghalie Rochette collects fourth elite national ‘cross title

Maghalie Rochette won Saturday’s 2025 Canadian Cyclocross elite women’s title raced in cold, windy conditions at the Parc de la Rivière-Etchemin in Lévis, QC. Leading from Lap 1, Rochette claimed her fourth elite national victory.

The Holmgren sisters were absent. Isabella would have come in as reigning champion, after two years of her twin Ava’s titles. Maghalie Rochette wore the maple leaf jersey after victories in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The mud was frozen in the morning but loosened up in the earlier races. The chances of a competitor getting on the podium was great, as there were only seven starters.

Rochette opened a gap early on Albertan Sidney McGill, who was third place last year. Running looked like it would be decisive in the slick conditions. It was determined that the elite women would race five laps. Rochette heard the bell 30 seconds clear of McGill, the latter gassed by her pursuit.

British Columbian Katja Verkerk rounded out the podium. Christel Ferrier Bruneau finished just outside the podium spots.

2025 Canadian Cyclocross Championships, Elite Women

1) Maghalie Rochette (SRAM-Seeker)

2) Sidney McGill (Lastig Offroad Racing)

3) Katja Ververk (Broad Street Off-Road)

