Maghalie Rochette injures ankle an unusual early race crash

Canadian cyclocross powerhouse Maghalie Rochette has injured her ankle at a critical point in the cyclocross season. The 27-year-old was forced to end her Telenet Superprestige race after a mishap at the beginning of the event sent her ankle into her wheel.

Rochette posted on her Instagram story to clear up any confusion. “Hey everyone, I had a lot of messages so I thought I’d do a quick update,” she said. “I caught my ankle in my wheel at the start (which is the weirdest thing I don’t know how it happened yet), but I did that and then I wanted to keep going but I just couldn’t. It hurt too much and I broke the wheel in the process. Hopefully that’s the only thing that’s broken but we’re gonna head to the hospital and do a scan, so I’ll know more soon and I’ll keep you posted.”

She went on to say that she hopes her injury isn’t that bad. She also noted her disappointment in missing out on the Telenet Superprestige race, as it was her favourite course so far this season. The Belgian race, which took place in the municipality of Gavere, is winding and hilly, which forced riders through sweeping corners and narrow flats.

Hospital concerns

Rochette’s partner, David Gagnon, posted an update on Instagram with a photo of Rochette’s broken wheel. “Thank you for all the messages,” he said. “Foot went through wheel…Hoping only the wheel is broken…but going to get scans at the hospital. For now they don’t want to let me in, apparently it’s COVID rules. So I’ll know more later.”



Recently, on the Cycling Magazine Podcast, Rochette had expressed her anxiety about needing to go to the hospital during COVID in Europe.