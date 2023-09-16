Maghalie Rochette wins USCX season opener

Maghalie Rochette opened her 2023 cyclocross campaign with a win in Virginia on Saturday. The St-Adele, Quebec racer topped the podium on day one of Go Cross in the elite women’s C1 event.

Rochette (Canyon Cllctv) finished well clear of a trio of pursuers, riding new-kit-day to a win with nearly a minute’s advantage. That gives the Canadian an early lead in the four-stop (eight race) 2023 USCX series.

2022 USCX women’s winner and runner-up were the next across the line in Virginia. Caroline Mani (Groove Off-Road), at 51 seconds back in second place, was the closest to the flying Canuck. Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tillford Fdn) rounded out the podium in third with Edmonton, Alberta’s Sydney McGill (Cérvelo-Orange Living) just three seconds behind in fourth. Siobhan Kelly (Black Dog Racing), the only other Canadian in the elite women’s race, placed 16th.

The elite men’s race was a more international affair, with three Europeans in the top five. Switzerland’s Loris Rouiller (Heizomat RadTeam) earns the win, finishing on the same second as Belgium’s Anton Ferdinande (Deschat-Hens-Maes) and the U.S.A.’s Andrew Strohmeyer (CDX Trek).

Michael van den Ham (Giant x Easton) was the top Canadian, placing ninth. Cody Scott (Competitive Edge) registered a DNF.

Go Cross Juniors

Jayden McMullin (KW Cycling Academy) was the top Canadian junior in Virginia. The St. Thomas, Ont. racer was fifth behind junior men’s race winner David Thompson. Henry Coote (Competitive Edge) and Miles Mattern (CDX-Trek) rounded out the Go Cross podium.

In the junior women’s race, Alyssa White (Finkraft Junior Cycling Team) finished eight seconds ahead of Alyssa Sarkisov (CDX-Trek) for the win. Lyllie Sonnemann (CDX-Trek) rounds out the podium in third.

Go Cross racing continues Sunday in Roanoak, Virginia with a UCI C2 race.