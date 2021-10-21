Bike check: Maghalie Rochette’s Specialized S-Works CRUX 2022

Maghalie Rochette had a good run of races last week at the three UCI World Cups in the United States. The first event in Waterloo, Wisc., was a mud fest, and Rochette finished 10th.

She then followed up with a seventh place at Fayetteville, Ark., and a 22nd at Iowa City.

Rochette’s ride was a brand new Specialized S-Works CRUX.

Her bike has a SRAM Red AXS E-Tap groupset. Gears wise, she had an 11-33 tooth cassette, with a 38-tooth chainring.

Rochette rolls with a Quarq power meter, Roval CLX 50 tubular wheels and Xpedo CXR Pro Pedals.

For her handlebars, Rochette has slightly thicker Lizard Skins 2.5mm DSP bar tape. She uses a 143mm Specialized Power Mimic Saddle.

Interestingly, it was very windy at the last race in Iowa City and Rochette’s bike fell off the bike stand and the derailleur hanger was damaged. Although it might still have worked, the mechanic was worried the shifting might not have been optimal. Thankfully they had many spares, but Rochette did say that no matter what level you race, you should always have a spare derailleur hanger in your race bag.