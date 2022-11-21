Mathieu van der Poel returns to ‘cross racing this weekend
Dutch super star shared his schedule for the season
Former world champion Mathieu van der Poel will be back at the races on Sunday, racing the UCI world cup in Hulst, The Netherlands. His team. Alpecin-Deceuninck announced his schedule for the season and the double winner of the Tour of Flanders will have a busy winter in his lead-up to take back the rainbow jersey.
Following that, he will race the Superprestige in Boom. Belgium and then the next world cup in Antwerp, Belgium. Before a training camp in Spain. Following the camp he returns to world cup action at the snowy Val di Sole race in Italy, and will continue to race until the world champs in his home country in February.
Check out his full schedule below.
Next Sunday, @mathieuvdpoel will start CX-campaign. A series of races that will be interrupted twice for a training camp with our road team. And the last weekend before the World Championships still has to be decided… @AlpecinCycling @Deceuninck @canyon_bikes pic.twitter.com/BuFiidVYZS
— Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@AlpecinDCK) November 21, 2022