Home > Cyclocross

Mathieu van der Poel returns to ‘cross racing this weekend

Dutch super star shared his schedule for the season

November 21, 2022
Share on SMS

Former world champion Mathieu van der Poel will be back at the races on Sunday, racing the UCI world cup in Hulst, The Netherlands. His team. Alpecin-Deceuninck announced his schedule for the season and the double winner of the Tour of Flanders will have a busy winter in his lead-up to take back the rainbow jersey.

Following that, he will race the Superprestige in Boom. Belgium and then the next world cup in Antwerp, Belgium. Before a training camp in Spain. Following the camp he returns to world cup action at the snowy Val di Sole race in Italy, and will continue to race until the world champs in his home country in February.

Wout van Aert to skip showdown with Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock?

Check out his full schedule below.