New European champion Thibau Nys claims X2O Badkamers Trofee Round 2

Clad is his new European champion’s jersey, Thibau Nys won Sunday’s second round of the 2024-2025 X2O Badkamers Trofee in Lokeren, Belgium. Series leader Lars van der Haar wasn’t under pressure from Eli Iserbyt due to the latter’s bad luck.

The Series So Far

Lars van der Haar of Baloise Trek Lions seized the series lead with the first-round win at the Koppenbergcross. His teammate Thibau Nys was the new European Champion; Nys also had a Superprestige win under his belt.

Van der Haar claimed the hole shot on Lap 1. Nobody could ride the sand pit in the first circuit. Iserbyt assumed the lead, while Toon Aerts had trouble with his chain. Nys took the high line on the off-camber section to force himself into Position 2. The first lap was completed in 6:57.

Nys pushed to the front at the beginning of Lap 2 of 9. He didn’t take a very big gap over Iserbyt, van der Haar and Niels Vandeputte into the third lap.

Nys and his chasers came back together at the beginning of Lap 3, but Nys still pulled the short string. Laurens Sweeck joined as Tailgunner Charlie. Vandeputte led over the line.

Vandeputte carried on at the front on Lap 4, pounding a gel before the planks. Along came Michael Vanthourenhout to make it a sextet.

Two more Belgians extended the string on Lap 5. Iserbyt crashed hard and then had to ride a big gear as his derailleur was stuck. Sweeck and Nys went full tilt and led by 10 seconds going over the line.

Nys gave Sweeck the slip on Lap 6. Nys had a 23-second lead over Sweeck, and Alpecin-Deceuninck duo Vandeputte and Jente Michels heading into the penultimate lap.

The Deceuninck duo was soon in its own podium scrap, van der Haar the closest pursuer. On the bell lap, Nys soaked up the crowd’s cheers. Vandeputte took the runner-up place and Michels clung tenaciously to his podium spot, a career high.

The next round is November 17 in Hamme.

2024-2025 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 2 Lokeren

1) Thibau Nys (Belgium/Baloise Trek Lions) 1:01:40

2) Niels Vandeputte (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +0:05

3) Jente Michels (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +0:07