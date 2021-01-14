Only three Canadians will race at the 2021 UCI Cyclocross world championships

Last year 12 Canadians travelled to Switzerland to compete in the Cyclocross world championships. This year, among travel restrictions and safety precautions, Cycling Canada has selected only three athletes to compete at the 2021 UCI Cyclocross world championships. The race will take place in Ostend, Belgium on Jan. 30-31—Canadians can stream the event on FloBikes.

Leading the Canadian team is current Pan American and Canadian champion Maghalie Rochette. Rochette is currently fifth worldwide in the UCI cyclocross rankings. She will be joined by the U23 Pan American champion Ruby West, as well as the U23 Canadian champion Sidney McGill.

“I haven’t had my best season this year; I got injured at a key point in the season and had several disappointing races as a result,” said Rochette. “However, I am now healed and motivated to end this season on a high note. It’s definitely possible for me to finish in the top ten at Worlds, possibly even the top five if I have a good day.”

Travel restrictions

Cycling Canada says that due to travel advisories during the pandemic, athletes were only eligible for selection if they were already in Europe as part of their competition program. The Canadian athletes will be supported by their trade teams and Europe-based Cycling Canada staff.

“We’re really excited about the calibre of riders representing Canada at the world championships in Ostend this year,” said Scott Kelly, cyclocross program manager for Cycling Canada. “We are incredibly grateful to each rider’s respective professional teams for their support throughout the season and at this year’s world championships and we’re hopeful that this will serve as a springboard to greater success, when worlds return to North America next year.”

Leading up to the championships, the three riders will also compete at the final UCI Cyclocross World Cup of the season in Overijse, Belgium on Jan.24.

UCI Cyclocross world championships team

Sidney McGill (Edmonton, AB) – U23 Women

Ruby West (Dundas, ON) – U23 Women

Maghalie Rochette (Ste-Adèle, QC) – Elite Women