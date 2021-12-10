Orschel nabs fourth U.S. Collegiate title in two months

Uxbridge, Ontario’s Tyler Orschel is having a banner fall semester in America. Racing for Brevard College, Orschel has won four collegiate national titles in just two months.

Orschel’s latest win was a dominant performance in the collegiate race at U.S. cyclocross national championships, in progress in Chicago all this week. His 53:58 winning time was over a minute faster than Under-23 Pan American CX champion Scot Funston’s (Colorado Mesa University) second place time of 55:24. Tyler Clark, Orschel’s Brevard teammate and fellow Ontarian, followed in third, 22 seconds after Funston.

Orschel’s winning streak started in October, with a win in the XCO event at collegiate mountain bike championships at Purgatory Resort in Colorado. The Canadian added two more wins that weekend, in XCC and the overall Omnium. He also took second in a snowy downhill and third in the XC Relay with his Brevard teammates.

The impressive collegiate results cap off a busy, and successful fall for the Ontario rider. Orschel was third in the elite men’s XCO race behind Leandré Bouchard and third again in XCC at Canadian XCO national championships in September. At Pan Am Cyclocross Championships in Garland, Texas he was 13th in the elite men’s race, just two spots behind Canadian champ Michael van den Ham.

US Collegiate Championships women’s race

The collegiate women’s race at U.S. was dominated by a fast group of pro riders. Katie Clouse (Colorado Mesa) took the win, hot off a big result at the Besancon, France CX World Cup. Anna Christian (SCAD Atlanta) followed in second, ahead of mountain biker and u23 Pan American CX champion Madigan Munro (Colorado Mesa)