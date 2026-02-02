Rafaelle Carrier signs with new team for 2026

Canadian racer Rafaelle Carrier is heading into 2026 with fresh colours. She announced today she has signed with Trinity Racing.

Carrier, 18, arrives after a strong season racing under-23 cyclocross and a run of international results that underline her versatility. Trinity announced the signing this week, calling the young Canadian “a huge talent on any kind of bike.”

Multi-discplinarian

Carrier’s recent résumé reads like a cross discipline checklist. She won the under-23 national ‘cross champs. Earlier in the year, she took third at the 2025 cyclocross world championships. At the 2024 MTB world championships she got second. At the 2025 MTB world championships her fifth place finish in the competitive U19 XCO class is nothing to be sneezed at. Above and beyond her CX and MTB results, she was also at the front of the race at the 2025 road world championships in Rwanda where she took a highly respectable 14th place. She also impressed in the recent ‘cross season, placing third among the elites at the Superprestige in Gullegem.

The Trinty team‘s tagline? “The best young riders in the world, tackling cycling in all its forms.” Which makes Carrier’s move to Trinity feel like a natural fit.

A proven winner at home and abroad

Carrier is already a multiple-time Canadian champion, with national titles spread across cyclocross and mountain biking.

Over the weekend, Carrier raced at the 2026 UCI cyclocross world championships in Hulst, Netherlands. While her 16th place results did not reflect what she’s capable of, her season-long trend did: consistency, front-group speed and an ability to handle technical courses.

Why Trinity makes sense

For Carrier, Trinity represents both structure and opportunity.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Trinity for the 2026 races,” Carrier said in a team announcement. “It’s my first year racing U23 full-time and I’m excited to keep building on the results I’ve had so far.”

What comes next

It’s expected that Carrier will split her focus between mountain bike and cyclocross, but her ability on a road bike is not to be ignored. The 2026 season marks her first full year targeting U23 events.

For now, the buzz around the signing says plenty. The comments beneath Trinity’s announcement ranged from simple fire emojis to all-caps encouragement. Calm from chaos, indeed.