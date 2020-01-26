Rochette eighth in final 2019-2020 World Cup, finishes sixth overall

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado was leading the World Cup, Superprestige and DVV Trofee series going into the final World Cup of the season in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands on Sunday, but a crash in the race’s finale meant that one compatriot, Lucinda Brand, earned the win and another, Annemarie Worst, pipped her for the title. Maghalie Rochette placed eighth, her fourth World Cup top-10 of the season, to come sixth overall.

Alvarado, Brand, Worst, a revived Sanne Cant and Yara Kastelijn were in a leading group on the final lap when Alvarado went to make her winning thrust. But a crash meant that she could only managed sixth. Brand, who had her own crash midway through the race, edged out Worst at the line by three seconds. Worst won the World Cup by 15 points over Alvarado, with Katrina Nash rounding out the season podium. Both Brand and Worst won three out of the nine events.

Nine different races, nine brilliant battles but only one overall #TelenetUCICXWC winner, and it came down to the very last few hundred metres… Congratulations @AnnemarieMTB! 🇳🇱🏆🏁 pic.twitter.com/jZaRFMBCW6 — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) January 26, 2020

There was a large Canadian contingent at Hoogerheide in anticipation of next weekend’s World Championships in Switzerland, with Ruby West 46th, Jenn Jackson 52nd, Emilly Johnson 55th, Dana Gilligan 74th and Claire Steciuk 79th. West finished 33rd overall in the elite women’s World Cup.



2019-2020 UCI Cyclocross World Cup #9, Hoogerheide, the Netherlands

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Telenet Baloise Lions) 45:11

2) Annemarie Worst (The Netherlands/777) +0:03

3) Sanne Cant (Belgium/Iko-Crelan) +0:04

8) Maghalie Rochette (Canada) +0:29

46) Ruby West (Canada) +3:37

52) Jenn Jackson (Canada) +4:30

55) Emilly Johnson (Canada) +4:52

74) Dana Gilligan (Canada)

79) Claire Steciuk (Canada)