Rochette notches her third USCX win in Charm City

Maghalie Rochette had an up-and-down weekend at Charm City, the second round of the new USCX series. The weekend ended with a win, though Rochette slides just outside of the series lead.

Rochette vs. Honsinger: Rd. 2

So far this season, Maghalie Rochette’s (Specialized) biggest challenge has come from American Clara Honsinger. On Saturday, during a hot race at the Charm City C1 event, it was finally Honsinger’s turn to win. Rochette swept the first USCX weekend in Rochester, but couldn’t make it three for three. Struggling with the heat, Rochette slid to fifth.

On Sunday, Rochette rallied to take a big solo win in the Charm City C2 event. That win gives the Canadian – and Pan American Continental champion – three wins in four races. With Honsinger taking the big points from Saturday’s C2, though, Rochette slides to second in the USCX standings. With two rounds remaining, it’s an incredibly close race. Honsinger leads with 134 points to Rochette’s 132.

Not so charmed: Michael van den Ham’s weekend marred by mechanical woes

On the men’s side, Michael van den Ham’s week was full of promise, but not podiums. The Canadian national champion started strong on Saturday before a mechanical derailed his day, literally. A broken spoke nearly took out MvdH’s rear derailleur. Van den Ham rallied to ride home eighth, after exchanging bikes in the pits.

On Sunday, the mechanical woes continued. Two broken chains dropped the Canadian to 16th. With that pair of results, van den Ham now sits seventh in the USCX overall points race.

Vincent Baestaens extended his perfect season, winning both days in Baltimore. Kerry Werner and Stephen Hyde rounded out the podium on Saturday in the C1 race. Curtis White and mountain bike short track world champion Christopher Blevins joined Baestaens on the podium Sunday.