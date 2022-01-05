Rochette’s best round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee raced in Herentals

Maghalie Rochette ran down Manon Bakker in the last two laps of Wednesday’s fifth round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee in Herentals, Belgium, to take fifth. It was Rochette’s best X2O result this season, having placed eighth in both Kortrikj and Baal. Lucinda Brand dominated the race, winning by a wide enough margin to cut Denise Betsema’s GC lead to two seconds with three rounds to race. Betsema led Lucinda Brand by 46 seconds going into Wednesday’s fifth round of eight.

Rochette was well-positioned going into the first turn on Lap 1 but soon Betsema went to the front with Annemarie Worst chasing. Brand took over as closest pursuer and was seven seconds behind at the line, taking fewer bonus seconds than Betsema. Rochette was in sixth for most of the opening circuit and was 20 seconds in arrears going into the second one.

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado had a chain break and had to jog her rig to the pits. Her compatriot Betsema continued to charge ahead on Lap 2, with rival Brand keeping her in sight. Sanne Cant, racing in her hometown, was having a good ride, slotting in just behind Brand. Rochette kept her sixth with a big gap back to seventh. Brand and Cant found Betsema’s wheel midway through the lap. A dropped chain saw Cant overtaken by Worst, Manon Bakker and Rochette.

On the third of six laps, Brand pushed clear of Betsema. Rochette couldn’t hang with the podium hopefuls, but she had over a minute on seventh place Clara Honsinger. Betsema had 22 seconds to make up in the second half of the race.

Cant and Worst surged clear of Bakker on Lap 4. Brand had enough of a lead to bang her cleats clear of mud as she crossed the line. Betsema was still 24 seconds behind. Worst left Cant.

The penultimate lap saw Brand’s lead grow further. Rochette pulled Bakker closer.

It was on the bell lap that Rochette reeled in and dispatched Bakker. Cant couldn’t snag what would have been her first podium since October 2.

2021-2022 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 5, Herentals

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) 49:56

2) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:49

3) Annemarie Worst (The Netherlands/777) +0:59

5) Maghalie Rochette (Canada) +2:09

29) Siobhan Kelly (Canada)