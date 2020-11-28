Ruby West 13th in the second round of the X20 Badkamers Trofee

The day before the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Tabor, Czech Republic, Canada’s Ruby West placed 13th in Saturday’s second round of the X20 Badkamers Trofee—once called the DVV Trofee—in Kortrijk, Belgium. West’s compatriot Siobhan Kelly was 29th. Lucinda Brand, who has been in a dandy tussle with fellow Dutch rider Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado this season in the Superprestige series, earned Saturday’s win in a close sprint against Denise Betsema and Yara Kastelijn on an interesting urban course. Kastelijn holds the overall lead.

The first round of the X20 Badkamers Trofee in Oudenaarde back on Halloween day saw Annemarie Worst the best of the women’s side and Maghalie Rochette, who will be Canada’s sole entrant in Tabor, place 16th. Overall, West sits 18th (+8:00), Rochette 23rd (+8:27) and Kelly 48th (+10:04).

Round 3 is December 12 in Antwerp.

On the men’s side, Wout Van Aert made his ‘cross season debut Saturday, coming third behind compatriot Eli Iserbyt, who has taken the first two races. Iserbyt and Van Aert will be co-favourites in Tabor.





X2O Badkamers Trofee 2020-2021, Women Elite, Round 2 Kortrijk

1) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Telenet Baloise Lions) 45:43

2) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) s.t.

3) Yara Kastelijn (The Netherlands/Credishop/Fristads) s.t.

13) Ruby West (Canada/Proximus-AlphaMotorhomes-Doltcini) +2:56

29) Siobhan Kelly (Canada) +7:35