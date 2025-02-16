Sara Casasola finally gets first win of the CX season on final day of the campaign

It took 23 races in a season in which she stood on eight podiums and lost her Italian national jersey, but Sunday saw Sara Casasola earned her first victory of 2024-2025 on the final day of the campaign. Casasola, who had seven wins last season, earned the flowers on concluding round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee in Brussels, the overall crown already having been wrapped up by Lucinda Brand.

Casasola, Crelan-Corendon teammates Inge van der Heijden and Marion Norbert Riberolle and Brand scrapped in the early laps of five circuits. Van der Heijden had a hard fall that made her climb off the bike. Eventually, Casasola and Riberolle rid themselves of Brand and then battled for the win. Second place was a good result for new Belgian champion Riberolle, her first podium in a month. Crelan-Corendon claimed four of the top-8 spots.

Sanne Cant waved farewell to the Belgian crowds as she heads off to retirement.

Fem van Empel won the most rounds of the series, claiming three of the eight. Brand won two. There were also victories for Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado and Puck Pieterse.

Brand extended her podium steak with third place, chalking up 32 podiums including 10 wins in 2024-2024. Brand wins the overall Trofee for the third time by 15:15 over Annemarie Worst. Casasola moved up to third overall from fourth on Sunday. Despite racing only one round, Canada’s Rafaelle Carrier was top North American in 37th.