Sweeck earns biggest win of the season in sixth round of X2O Badkamers Trofee

Laurens Sweeck might have won two races this season, but on Saturday he earned his biggest victory of 2021-2022 in the sixth round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee in Hamme. A late crash stymied Tom Pidcock’s bid for the win. Runner-up Toon Aerts padded his overall lead in the series.

Aerts, who earned the win in the second round in Kortrijk, led Eli Iserbyt by 4:12 going into Saturday’s sixth race. Pidcock was in Hamme to warm up for the Fayetteville Worlds, but Mathieu van der Poel’s ‘cross season was over and Wout van Aert, who triumphed in three rounds, was getting ready for the road season.

Aerts took the hole shot, with Corne van Kessel and Iserbyt behind him. A rider who looked sharp early in the contest was Spanish champion Filipe Orts. Iserbyt went down in a corner and his challenge was delayed. Van Kessel was only three seconds in arrears after Lap 1, while Iserbyt recovered to pull Michael Vanthourenhout, Sweeck, Orts, Lars van der Haar and others over the line 11 seconds back. Aerts added 10 seconds to his lead over Iserbyt by crossing the finish first.

Aerts continued to pull out a gap on Lap 2 as the Pauwels Sauzen trio of Iserbyt, Vanthourenhout and Sweeck yanked van Kessel closer. Iserbyt made the junction before the second circuit was completed.

Pidcock made gains on Lap 3 as he attempted to join the Iserbyt chase group. Pidcock and van der Haar latched on to the back of the chase string.

On Lap 4 of 9 Pidcock started to make his way through the chasers. Aerts kept switching machines. Pidcock soon led the Pauwels Sauzen boys. The gap was down to 10 seconds by the end of the circuit.

When Pidcock finally reached Aerts on Lap 5, he attacked. Aerts held fast, Sweeck and Iserbyt not far behind. Sweeck was three seconds back and Iserbyt five seconds behind at the line.

Pidcock opened up the afterburners on Lap 6. Once more Aerts and Sweeck clung on. Suddenly Pidcock lagged a bit, Iserbyt on his six.

Sweeck went to the front at the beginning of Lap 7. Pidcock and Iserbyt pursued. The tension increased as Aerts and Sweeck toiled to stay away.

Soon after the start of the penultimate lap, Pidcock and Iserbyt came back. Iserbyt set the tempo. Sweeck swapped machines and went straight to the front.

On the bell lap, Pidcock grabbed the reins. Aerts and Sweeck fought to keep his wheel, while Iserbyt fell back a bit. Suddenly Pidcock crashed and he was slow to get going again.

Sweeck’s pace dropped his teammate Iserbyt. Aerts hung tough, anticipating a sprint finish after the swoopy woods. Sweeck led onto the tarmac and held off Aerts in the sprint. Aerts added 20 seconds to his GC lead over Iserbyt.

The next round is February 6 in Lille.

2021-2022 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 6, Hamme

1) Laurens Sweeck (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) 1:01:11

2) Toon Aerts (Belgium/Baloise Trek Lions) s.t.

3) Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:20