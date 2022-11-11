Sweeck nabs Superprestige series lead with Jaarmarktcross triumph

Laurens Sweeck took over top spot in the Superprestige series by winning Jaarmarktcross, the second round in Niel, Belgium. The Crelan-Fristads rider had to battle Lars van der Haar over the final lap to raise his arms in victory. It was Sweeck’s second victory of the season.

Going into Friday’s race

Eli Iserbyt led the Superprestige after winning the opener in Ruddervoorde on October 29, with Sweeck a point behind and van der Haar, who took the first X2O Troffee round a fortnight ago, two points adrift. Michael Vanthourenhout wore his new European champion jersey.

The intrepid Cameron Jette was once more the lone Canadian.

Swiss champ Kevin Kuhn nabbed the hole shot on Lap 1. Iserbyt, last year’s victor in Niel, withdrew at the midpoint of last week’s European Championship race with a numb leg, but he was in Position 4 early in the opening circuit. Sweeck, who took Jaarmarktcross in 2020, claimed Position 3. Vanthourenhout showed off the Euro kit at the front of the string.

Iserbyt took over the front on Lap 2. Vanthourenhout snatched a new bike. The train was still rather long, but Iserbyt tried to pull clear. Van der Haar rode the entire sandpit while others ran it.

On Lap 3 Sweeck grabbed the reins, Vanthourenhout and van der Haar pursuing four seconds behind.

Sweeck’s gap grew on Lap 4 of 9 and he hit the line with 17 seconds over Vanthourenhout’s chasing quartet. Iserbyt was obviously not at his best as he wasn’t part of this group.

Sweeck retained his advantage on Lap 5 and 6. The podium competition was now between Vanthourenhout, his teammate Wilte Meussen and van der Haar. Meussen fell back. Van der Haar started to claw back Sweeck on Lap 7 and then made the junction.

Going into the penultimate lap, van der Haar and Sweeck led the European champion by 13 seconds. They kept their powder dry for the last lap, mindful of the crucial sandpit.

Iserbyt had advanced to fourth spot by the bell lap. Sweeck controlled the front but van der Haar tried to pinch it. No soap. Sweeck came out of the sand with a two second gap, having ridden or dabbed his way through while van der Haar ran. He celebrated three seconds clear.

The next round is at Merksplas on November 19.

2022-2023 Superprestige Series, Round 2, Niel

1) Laurens Sweeck (Belgium/Crelan-Fristads) 1:01:28

2) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:03

3) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) +0:35