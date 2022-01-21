The 2007 Hoogerheide World Cup was some super crashy ‘cross

The final round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup takes place in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands on Sunday, Jan. 23. Hoogerheide is in the south of Holland, close to the Belgian border. The Hoogerheide course is a fast affair with a forested area and a long staircase. There is an off camber section and some trenches ensuring it’s a challenging ride.

Originally there was also a junior and u-23 race, but they have since been cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, there will only be an elite men’s and women’s race.

Many of the favourites have headed to the United States to prepare for next weekend’s UCI cyclocross world championships. Defending world champion Lucinda Brand has mathematically wrapped up the UCI World Cup, so she will most likely skip this round as she did in France. The same could be presumed for Eli Iserbyt. This means there could be a different mix of riders on the podium in The Netherlands. Unfortunately for Mathieu van der Poel, he won’t be able to race named after his father. He’s out for a few months as he tries to get over a back injury.

The weather on Sunday is supposed to be around 7 C with overcast weather and little chance of rain. However on Friday there is a chance of wet snow, so should it not melt by the weekend, there could be some slippery conditions, like there was in 2017.

Check out the chaos that ensued in the 2007 edition, when a slick descent resulted in crashes everywhere.