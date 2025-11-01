Thibau Nys wins season debut in opening round of the X2O Trofee

Whoever was the King of the Koppenberg would win Saturday’s mucky first round of the 2025-2026 X2O Badkamers Trofee in Oudenaarde, Belgium, and famous scion Thibau Nys, Belgian and European champion, triumphed in his season debut. It was his eighth pro victory. Two of the three biggest cyclocross series are now underway. The World Cup doesn’t kick off until November 23.

Last season in the X20 Badkamers Trofee Eli Iserbyt (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen) took his fourth overall title, with Toon Aerts runner up and Pim Ronhaar third. Iserbyt is still recovering from undergoing two iliac artery surgeries.

Straightaway, the field faced the Tour of Flanders’ mighty Koppenberg. Superprestige Ruddervoorde round runner-up Joris Nieuwenhuis didn’t get a good start. Aerts fought to the front, Niels Vandeputte and Wout Janssen on his six, but the string was still long. Michael Vanthourenhout, winning of the first two rounds of the Superprestige, was not on a good ride. Aerts came down in the mud and riders slipped around him. Ronhaar took over the lead, with Brit Cameron Mason keeping close tabs on the Baloise Glowi Lion.

Mason topped the Koppenberg first, just ahead of Ronhaar, Nys, and Vandeputte.

With mud flying, Nys assumed the lead on Lap 2, Ronhaar and Jente Michels pitting before carrying on their pursuit. Nys crested the Koppenberg 10 seconds ahead of Mason.

Mason kept chasing on Lap 3 of 6. Aerts toiled to get involved in the podium race with Ronhaar and Michels. Ronhaar had the advantage after Michels suffered a chain issue; a locked rear wheel at the foot of the Koppenberg ruined Michels’ day. Nys had 18 seconds over Mason at the top of the Koppenberg.

An over-the-bar crash on Lap 4 put Mason farther behind. He carried on with a broken shoe, and his second place must be considered one of his career highlights.

Nys wouldn’t be denied his muddy triumph.

The next round is Sunday in Lokeren.

2025-2026 X2O Badkamers Trofee, Round 1, Oudenaarde

1) Thibau Nys (Belgium/Baloise Glowi Lions) 58:39

2) Cameron Mason (Great Britain/Seven) +0:21

3) Pim Ronhaar (The Netherlands/Baloise Glowi Lions) +1:44