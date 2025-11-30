Thibau Nys wins second consecutive 2025-2026 World Cup round in Flamanville

Sunday’s second round of the 2025-2026 UCI CX World Cup in Flamanville, France, underscored that so far this season–with Mathieu van der Poel and Wout Van Aert still on their way–has been a fight for prominence between Thibau Nys and Joris Nieuwenhuis. Both entered the race having racked up three wins this season, but it would be Nys raising his hands after taking his second World Cup round in a row, a dropped chain ruining Nieuwenhuis’ day. Third-place Cameron Mason earned his first career elite World Cup podium.

Last Week

Round 1 victor Nys led Tabor runner-up Laurens Sweeck by 10 points and Nieuwenhuis by 15.

Sweeck powered into Position 1 after the start and led up the climb with Lars van der Haar nipping at his heels. The string stayed long and all the principles were accounted for early on Lap 1. Nieuwenhuis crossed the line first in 7:10.

Nieuwenhuis and Nys took over the front at the start of Lap 2, European champion Toon Aerts at first marking them closely but unable to prevent them from forcing a gap. This invited van der Haar and Niels Vandeputte to slot into Positions 3 and 4.

Lap 3 of 9 saw Pim Ronhaar try to keep close tabs on Nieuwenhuis, Nys, van der Haar and Vandeputte. Nys got in front and started to push. Ronhaar kept up his efforts to bring over a few chaps. With van der Haar up front on Lap 4 the chase group surged closer. Van der Haar tried to fly the coop, and Nys and Nieuwenhuis went shoulder to shoulder in an effort not to let him slip away. Vandeputte had to catch up.

The leading quartet continued to evade the chasers on Lap 5, but Vandeputte couldn’t hang anymore.

Vandeputte and Cameron Mason continued their close pursuit on Lap 6. Nys suffered a chain mechanical and found himself with Mason and Vandeputte. And then there were five. Again Vandeputte was Tailgunner Charlie. Van der Haar clearly had the bit between his teeth and wouldn’t surrender the front.

It was Nieuwenhuis’ turn to drop a chain on Lap 7. This prompted Nys to attack, quickly opening a large lead. Mason and van der Haar were +0:09 going into the penultimate round.

Nys went down on his drive side on the penultimate lap, shrinking his lead. Nys’ teammate van der Haar let Mason do the work. Nys had an 11-second advantage when he heard the bell.

Sunday was runner-up van der Haar’s first podium of the season. Nys extended his overall lead to 29 points over Sweeck, 31 back to van der Haar.

The next round is next Sunday in Cabras, Sardinia.



2025-2026 UCI CX World Cup, Round 2, Flamanville

1) Thibau Nys (Belgium/Baloise Glowi Lions) 1:03:01

2) Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands/Baloise Glowi Lions) +0:03

3) Cameron Mason (Great Britain/Seven) +0:05