13 Canadians in Gavere’s Boxing Day round of the World Cup

The Christmas cyclocross race program that sees a World Cup, two Superprestige and three X2O Badkamers Trofee contests from December 26 to January 5 will host at least 13 Canadians in the Boxing Day World Cup round in Gavere, Belgium. It will be the 11th race of the 2022-2023 series, with three more remaining.

😍 Any CX fan knows this course by heart. 👌 Here comes a true classic #CXWorldCup round! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VeFj6STXUF — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) December 22, 2022

The women’s race packs in nine Canadians with Maghalie Rochette, fifth in last weekend’s round in Val di Sole, leading the way. Sidney McGill, Siobhan Kelly are the other elite women, with Christiane Bilodeau, Jenaya Francis, Ava and Isabella Holmgren, Madeleine Pollock and Geza Rodgers the U23 athletes. In the second round of the X2O Trofee, Koppenbergcross, Isabella was seventh and Ava was ninth.

In the men’s race, Cameron Jette gets reinforcements in Evan Russell, Cody Scott and Alexander Woodford.

With four World Cup rounds remaining, Fem van Empel, who crashed out in Val di Sole, leads Puck Pieterse by 65 points. Van Empel has claimed six rounds so far to Pieterse’s three. Lucinda Brand and Annemarie Worst will be back in Gavere.

In the men’s side, Laurens Sweeck, winner of Rounds 4 and 5, leads Michael Vanthourenhout, winner of Rounds 6 and 10, by 23 points. Tom Pidcock, Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are scheduled to race in Gavere.