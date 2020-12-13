Tom Pidcock beats van der Poel for first elite series win in sixth round of Superprestige

Sunday’s sixth round of the Superprestige series was the setting for Brit Tom Pidcock’s first major series win as an elite racer. Third in Sunday’s round of the X2O Trofee, Pidcock battled with world champion Mathieu van der Poel for the victory on a muddy course in Gavere, Belgium. Eli Iserbyt held his series lead by four points after claiming fourth place.

Before the start Iserbyt led Toon Aerts overall by five points; four different Belgians claimed victories in the first five rounds, with Iserbyt the only repeat winner. Iserbyt was the winner last season in Gavere.

Sunday also marked Canadian champion Michael van den Ham’s return to Europe. His ride is pretty interesting.

Iserbyt didn’t have a good start in the chaos after the gun. Third on Saturday, Pidcock led a long line through the mud, and finished Lap 1 five seconds ahead of van der Poel. Lap 2 established a leading group: Pidcock, van der Poel, Quinten Hermans and Aerts.

Lap 3 saw the front group down to a trio of Pidcock, van der Poel and Aerts. Bike changes were coming on almost every lap. Heading into Lap 4 of 8, the threesome had a 17-second gap over Hermans, and by the midpoint of the race, Iserbyt led the closest chase group 16 seconds behind.

Van der Poel’s pace on Lap 5 dropped off Aerts, who pursued 9 seconds back. An error from the world champion put Pidcock clear on Lap 6. Van der Poel was 14 seconds in arrears going into Lap 7. Pidcock heard the bell with a 15-second gap.

Pidcock celebrated with emotion. His only elite win was last season in the British national championships.

Everyone is anticipating van der Poel vs. Wout Van Aert vs. Pidcock vs. Iserbyt next Sunday in the second round of the World Cup in Namur.

2020-2021 Superprestige Series, Round 6, Gavere, Elite Men

1) Tom Pidcock (Great Britain/Trinity Racing) 58:11

2) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherland/Alpecin-Fenix) +0:25

3) Toon Aerts (Belgium/Telenet Baloise Lions) +0:44

37) Michael van den Ham (Canada)