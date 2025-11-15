Tyler Clark earns second Canadian national elite ‘cross championship

Three years after his first national elite men’s title, Tyler Clark won Saturday’s Canadian national cyclocross championships at Parc de la Rivière-Etchemin in Lévis, QC. Mika Comaniuk repeated as U23 champ.

Neither the 2024 champion Ian Ackert nor runner-up Gunnar Holmgren was racing. Third place over the past two seasons, and the 2022 champ, Clark was one of Saturday’s favourites.

Frozen solid in the morning, the course was greasy for the final event of the day. The elite and U23 chaps would race together.

Clark took a slight lead over British Columbian Cody Scott–sixth in 2024–heading into Lap 2, with Jeremy Martin toiling to catch up. Just past the midway point of the race Scott, Martin and Émile Perreault chased the elite podium. Last year’s U23 champion Mika Comaniuk sliced through the Scott group.

Perrault, 10th last autumn, nabbed the final elite podium spot from Martin. On the U23 side, Conaniuk’s teammate Julien Desjardins was runner-up and Alexander Woodford rounded out the podium.

2025 Canadian National Cyclocross Championships, Elite Men

1) Tyler Clark (Caledon Mills Armada)

2) Cody Scott (Competitive Edge Racing)

3) Émile Perreault (Accro Vélo)

2025 Canadian National Cyclocross Championships, U23 Men

1) Mika Comaniuk (Equipe du Quebec)

2) Julien Desjardins (Equipe du Quebec)

3) Alexander Woodford (Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme)