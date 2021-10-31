U23s have their day at Overijse as Hungary’s Vas wins first elite ‘cross World Cup

The U23s carried the day at Sunday’s muddy fifth round of the ‘cross World Cup in Overijse, Belgium, as three of the top six were young ones, including Hungarian winner Kata Blanka Vas, who earned her first career elite World Cup victory. Puck Pieterse was second, her first career elite podium, and Lucinda Brand came third, yanking the series lead back from Denise Betsema, although the two are tied on points.

Going into Sunday’s race Round 4 winner Betsema led the standings by three points over Fayetteville round winner Brand. Betsema had been on the podium of all four rounds. Marianne Vos, who took the Waterloo and Jinglecross rounds, was taking a break. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado came third in her season’s first World Cup last week in Zonhoven.

There was climbing on pavement and cobbles right from the gun. Betsema led the way on Lap 1. Soon Betsema had Vas for company, with Pieterse chasing. Brand had an early problem that saw her pit early and have to pursue with Alvarado from far back in the string. By the end of the first 2.8-km lap, done at 9:11, Betsema had pushed ahead of Vas and Pieterse.

Vas and Puck toiled to close the gap at the start of Lap 2. Behind them, Yara Kastelijn was the closest pursuer and Brand worked her way up the string to fifth. Alvarado was up to eighth. Betsema crashed on a muddy downhill section and Vas and Puck caught up.

Brand and Kastelijn were only 13 seconds behind at the start of Lap 3 of 5, but Alvarado was losing places. Pieterse picked up the pace in the leading trio. An error from Betsema allowed Vas and Puck to leave her behind. Brand and Kastelijn’s deficit had doubled by the end of the lap.

On the penultimate lap, Vas put some real estate between herself and the Dutch rider. Brand and Kastelijn now had Frenchwoman Line Burquier for company. Betsema’s chances were slipping away. The Hungarian pushed clear of Pieterse but only led by four seconds when she heard the bell.

Just when it seemed like Pieterse was getting back on even terms, Vas prised out a few more seconds on the bell lap. Brand closed on Betsema and the two sprinted it out for he final podium spot, with the world champion prevailing.

It’ll be two weeks until the sixth round in the Czech Republic.



2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 5, Overijse

1) Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary/SD Worx) +48:07

2) Puck Pieterse (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) +0:15

3) Lucinda Brand (The Netherlands/Baloise Trek Lions) +0:23