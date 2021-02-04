UCI announces 2021-2022 cyclocross World Cup schedule
Three rounds and the World Championships slated for the U.S.A.
Just 10 days after the last round of the 2020-2021 cyclocross World Cup finished in Overijse, Belgium, the UCI announced the 2021-2022 schedule on Thursday. It’s going to be a big season for the U.S.A., with the nation hosting the first three rounds and the World Championships.
2021-2022 may be the most important year ever for the US in international cyclocross. Three world cups and world championships on home soil.
— Bill Schieken | CXHAIRS Media (@CXHairs) February 4, 2021
The 2020-2021 season was supposed to have 14 rounds, with the first two races in Waterloo, Wis., and Dublin, Ireland. Alas, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up cancelling nine rounds, leaving five races that led to Lucinda Brand and Wout Van Aert earning the titles.
After winning the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, @lucinda_brand now also becomes World Champion!🌈 Congrats👏 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0dSYi0qXnC
— UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) January 30, 2021
After winning in Dendermonde and Overijse, and 3️⃣ other podium spots, @WoutvanAert can be considered the rightful winner of the general classification 🥇👏🏻 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2zJXilzvZE
— UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) January 29, 2021
Next season begins in October with the first of 16 rounds, including two “mystery races”. Six races are slated Belgium, three in the U.S.A. over the course of eight days, two in the Netherlands, one in France and one in Czech Republic.
October 10: Waterloo, Wis.
October 13: Fayetteville, Ark.
October 17: Iowa City, Iowa
October 24: Zonhoven, Belgium
October 31: Overijse, Belgium
November 14: Tabor, Czech Republic
November 21: Koksijde, Belgium
November 28: Besançon, France
December 5: T.B.A.
December 12: T.B.A.
December 18: Antwerp, Belgium
December 19: Namur, Belgium
December 26: Dendermonde, Belgium
January 2: Hulst, the Netherlands
January 19: Flamanville, France
January 23: Hoogerheide, the Netherlands
January 29-30: UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, Fayetteville, Ark.
The highlights are the Wednesday rounds in Fayetteville and Hoogerheide, December’s Saturday/Sunday races in Belgium and the mystery dates.