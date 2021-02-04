UCI announces 2021-2022 cyclocross World Cup schedule

Just 10 days after the last round of the 2020-2021 cyclocross World Cup finished in Overijse, Belgium, the UCI announced the 2021-2022 schedule on Thursday. It’s going to be a big season for the U.S.A., with the nation hosting the first three rounds and the World Championships.

2021-2022 may be the most important year ever for the US in international cyclocross. Three world cups and world championships on home soil. — Bill Schieken | CXHAIRS Media (@CXHairs) February 4, 2021

The 2020-2021 season was supposed to have 14 rounds, with the first two races in Waterloo, Wis., and Dublin, Ireland. Alas, the COVID-19 pandemic ended up cancelling nine rounds, leaving five races that led to Lucinda Brand and Wout Van Aert earning the titles.

After winning the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, @lucinda_brand now also becomes World Champion!🌈 Congrats👏 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0dSYi0qXnC — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) January 30, 2021

After winning in Dendermonde and Overijse, and 3️⃣ other podium spots, @WoutvanAert can be considered the rightful winner of the general classification 🥇👏🏻 #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2zJXilzvZE — UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (@UCIcyclocrossWC) January 29, 2021

Next season begins in October with the first of 16 rounds, including two “mystery races”. Six races are slated Belgium, three in the U.S.A. over the course of eight days, two in the Netherlands, one in France and one in Czech Republic.

October 10: Waterloo, Wis.

October 13: Fayetteville, Ark.

October 17: Iowa City, Iowa

October 24: Zonhoven, Belgium

October 31: Overijse, Belgium

November 14: Tabor, Czech Republic

November 21: Koksijde, Belgium

November 28: Besançon, France

December 5: T.B.A.

December 12: T.B.A.

December 18: Antwerp, Belgium

December 19: Namur, Belgium

December 26: Dendermonde, Belgium

January 2: Hulst, the Netherlands

January 19: Flamanville, France

January 23: Hoogerheide, the Netherlands

January 29-30: UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, Fayetteville, Ark.

The highlights are the Wednesday rounds in Fayetteville and Hoogerheide, December’s Saturday/Sunday races in Belgium and the mystery dates.