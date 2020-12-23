Van Aert beats van der Poel for first ‘cross victory of the season

Racing close to his hometown, Belgian Wout Van Aert beat rival Mathieu van der Poel in Wednesday’s fourth round of the X2O Trofee in Herentals three days after the Dutchman got the better of him in the Namur World Cup. It was Van Aert’s first ‘cross triumph of the season. The world champion suffered a flat near the midpoint of the race that gave him an insurmountable deficit to make up over the last two of six circuits. Sole Canadian entrant Michael van dem Ham finished in 37th place.

The muddy Herentals race was the fourth round of the X2O Trofee. The first two rounds went to series leader Eli Iserbyt, while van der Poel got his ‘cross season underway by winning the next race at Scheldecross.

Wout Van Aert was in second position behind his rival on Lap 1, with Michael Vanthourenhout third and Iserbyt in fourth.

Van Aert hauled van der Poel, winner of Tuesday’s Robotland Cyclocross Essen, back at the start of Lap 2, but the Dutchman tore loose once more.

Vanthourenhout and Iserbyt were in their own podium scrap while the great rivals battled it out at the business end of the race. At the midpoint the gap between the top two was only 10-seconds.

It was on Lap 4 when Van Aert caught and then passed van der Poel. Suddenly van der Poel really faded, revealing a puncture in the rear tire. The Dutchman had 30 seconds to make up on the last two laps.

When he heard the bell, Van Aert had 34-seconds and won by approximately that margin.

Vanthourenhout ended up not getting much a fight from Iserbyt for the final podium spot.

Since Michael van den ham has arrived in Europe, he’s been 37th, 40th, 27th and 37th, with Tuesday’s Robotland Cyclocross Essen his high mark.

Round five comes New Year’s Day in Baal at the G.P. Sven Nys.



2020-2021 X2O Trofee Round 4, Herentals, Elite Men

1) Wout Van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) 58:13

2) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherland/Alpecin-Fenix) +0:35

3) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal) +1:32

37) Michael van den Ham (Canada) +8:42