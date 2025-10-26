Vanthourenhout wins second consecutive round of Superprestige series

The ‘cross season is at full gallop with European series rounds every weekend, and on Sunday’s second round of the Superprestige, the Vlaamse Druivencross in Overijse, Belgium, Michael Vanthourenhout added a win to last week’s series kickoff in Ruddervoorde. He increased his Superprestige lead–last season he was the World Cup champion.

Last week Michael Vanthourenhout, carrying the load for his team with Eli Iserbyt still recovering from undergoing two iliac artery surgeries, beat Joris Nieuwenhuis in a sprint. Niels Vandeputte, the 2024-2025 Superprestige champion, rounded out the podium.

Vandeputte claimed the hole shot. Toon Aerts broke a chain very early and Vanthourenhout was far down the long string. Emiel Verstrynge grabbed the front and led a gaggle of 15 riders over the line.

Would one of the Baloise-Glowi Lions near the front, Pim Ronhaar and Lar van der Haar, make a dig on Lap 2? Nieuwenhuis, coming off a win in Saturday’s Exact Cross Heerderstrand, was in Position 5. The string stayed intact.

Ronhaar seized the reins on Lap 3 of 9, finally creating a gap, with Vandeputte and Verstrynge able to come along. Vanthourenhout started picking off riders. Nieuwenhuis dove inside Verstrynge to move into Position 3. Ronhaar carried on his effort on Lap 4, but Vandeputte, Vanthourenhout and Nieuwenhuis kept close tabs on him.

On Lap 5, the string lengthened again, Brit Cameron Mason suddenly in the mix.

Ronhaar tried to separate himself on Lap 6 but Vanthourenhout was able to come across–these two were 10 seconds clear at the line. Nieuwenhuis, Vandeputte and Jente Michels vied for the final podium spot. Vanthourenhout tried to shake Ronhaar repeatedly.

When they heard the bell, the two leaders were eight seconds clear of Verstrynge. Vanthourenhout’s power began to show and there was suddenly daylight between the two chaps. It was arms aloft for the Pauwels Sauzen rider seven seconds ahead of Ronhaar.

The third round is on Remembrance Day in Niel.

2025-2026 Superprestige, Round 2, Overijse, Elite Men

1) Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium/Pauwels Sauzen) 1:00:45

2) Pim Ronhaar (The Netherlands/Baloise Glowi Lions) +0:07

3) Emiel Verstrynge (Belgium/Crelan-Corendon) +0:13