Vos takes second World Cup win in a week at Jingle Cross

Marianne Vos bossed the Jingle Cross course in Iowa City on Sunday, taking her second World Cup win in a week. After victory in Waterloo and disappointment in Arkansas, the Dutch legend prevailed in dry, hard-packed conditions in Western Iowa assume the Cup leadership from Lucinda Brand. After two top-10 performances in the opening World Cup rounds, Magahlie Rochette had a tough race in Iowa, finishing 22nd.

You can watch the 2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup at FloBikes.

Canadian contingent

Pan American champion Rochette, Sidney McGill, Nicole Bradbury, Siobhan Kelly, Isabella and Ava Holmgren raced all three 2021-2022 World Cup rounds in the U.S.A. Isabella Holmgren won Friday night’s junior women’s C1 race under the lights.

Marianne Vos, who had a disappointing race in Arkansas, won the first round in Waterloo, while Lucinda Brand took Fayetteville. Vos announced that she would be taking a break after Jingle Cross, returning for the second half of the season.

As in Fayetteville, Rochette was in the second row for the start. Vos and Jolanda Neff seized the hole shot on Lap 1. Rochette carried her bike up the first passage of Mount Krumpit. Vos and Neff pushed ahead. Puck Pieterse bunny-hopped her way closer, but Vos yanked out some solo space. Rochette was in a chase group 11-seconds back at the end of the first circuit.

Puck was in the gap between Vos and Rochette’s big chase group on Lap 2. Betsema toiled to make it over to Pieterse. Rochette fell back from the Brand, Kata Blanka Vas and Annemarie Worst chase.

On Lap 3 of 8 Pieterse and Betsema continued to chase while Rochette faded, down to 13th by the end of the circuit. Betsema shed Puck and found Vos at the start of Lap 4.

Hungarian Vas joined Vos and Betsema on Lap 4, Worst struggling to make the junction. Rochette continued her downward trend. Isobella Holmgren and Siobhan Kelly had both climbed off their rigs.

Vas hit the gas on Lap 5 as Brand and Pieterse edged closer to the leading group. Vos and Vas used Mount Krumpit to take leave of the others, but Betsema returned. The trio had a 17-second gap heading into Lap 6.

Slowing the chase on Lap 6 was Pieterse and Brand’s bikes snagging after both came to a standstill on Mount Krumpit.

Vas spun out near the end of Lap 6 and had to get off her bike. She was 10-seconds back of Vos and Betsema at the start of Lap 7.

Vos used Mount Krumpit to lose Betsema on the penultimate lap. Betsema fought back and the two had a 16-second buffer by the bell lap.

Vos attacked on the fly-over and then extended her gap on Mount Krumpit. Vos soon had five seconds and won by 10 seconds. Betsema has podiumed in all three round of the 2021-2022 World Cup. It was Vas’s first elite World Cup podium.

The next round is next Sunday in Zonhoven, Belgium. Vos, Vas and Brand are all taking that round off.

2021-2022 UCI Cyclocross World Cup Round 3, Iowa City

1) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) 53:46

2) Denise Betsema (The Netherlands/Pauwels Sauzen) +0:10

3) Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary/SD Worx) +0:36

22) Maghalie Rochette (Canada) +3:36

33) Sidney McGill (Canada) +6:54

38) Nicole Bradbury (Canada)

42) Ava Holmgren (Canada)

DNF) Isabella Holmgren (Canada)

DNF) Siobhan Kelly (Canada)