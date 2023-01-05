Home > Cyclocross

Watch American Ben Frederick take a bow after a crash in the sand in Koksijde

After hitting the deck, the rider decided to ham it up for the crowd

Ben Fredericks crashes in Koksijde
January 5, 2023
Share on SMS

If you’re going to crash, you might as well own it right? That’s exactly what American ‘cross rider did as he took a little tumble in the sands at the fourth round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee, in Koksijde, Belgium.

Bouncing back from disappointment at Herentals, Van Aert wins Koksijde’s sandy X2O Trofee round at a canter

The course is famous for its dunes–and many riders would bite it as they slogged their way through the tricky sections.

Chapeau, Ben, this is a thing of beauty!