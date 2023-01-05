Watch American Ben Frederick take a bow after a crash in the sand in Koksijde
After hitting the deck, the rider decided to ham it up for the crowd
If you’re going to crash, you might as well own it right? That’s exactly what American ‘cross rider did as he took a little tumble in the sands at the fourth round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee, in Koksijde, Belgium.
Bouncing back from disappointment at Herentals, Van Aert wins Koksijde’s sandy X2O Trofee round at a canter
The course is famous for its dunes–and many riders would bite it as they slogged their way through the tricky sections.
Chapeau, Ben, this is a thing of beauty!
A new sport was created today at #VlaamseDuinencross: artistic crashing!
It’s a 10/10 from us! 👏
Miss the race? Watch a replay over at https://t.co/8FSJcLL3Gx (some territory restrictions apply) 📺#X2OBadkamersTrofee pic.twitter.com/VqlBEL4a3M
— GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) January 5, 2023