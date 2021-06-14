2021 Canadian gravel events that are (actually) happening

You’ve gotten your hopes up one too many times, we know—but this time it seems like these events, mostly scheduled for August onwards, are actually going to happen. With vaccination rates in Canada moving at a promising rate it might be time to give yourself a little room for optimism and a bit of a push to start training for one of these epic gravel adventures.

Stanley Cruiser Gravel Race, Stanley, N.S.— Jul. 31

The Stanley Cruiser Gravel Race will have two distance options: A 46.1 km route for categories A and B and a 25.4 km route for categories C and D.

Eager Beaver, Duntroon, On. — Aug. 7

According to Eager Beaver organizer Substance Projects, “Round 1 of the Cannondale Ontario Gravel Series will be back with some epic climbing and new challenges.”

Big Red River Run,Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Qc. — Aug. 7

The Big Red 130km course offers a variety of conditions and terrain weaving along the Rouge River in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Qc. The event also offers the Little Red 60km course.

Grinduro Canada, Charlevoix, Qc.—Aug. 21

Grinduro is a combination of a gravel grinder road race and an enduro: one long loop on all kinds of terrain, where finishing times aren’t based on overall loop time, but four timed segments.

West Dalhousie Gravel Race, West Dalhousie, N.S.—Aug. 21

The West Dalhousie Gravel Race, the second event in the Roadents gravel series, will have 54.0 km and 27.2 km course options.

A three-day stage gravel race, this event involves three days of racing and camping. Tents, food and showers are all provided for racers.

Cobequid Pass Gravel Race, Westchester, N.S.—Sept. 4

The Cobequid Pass Gravel Race, the final event in the Roadents gravel series, will have 42.8 km and 24.6 km course options, with 608 m and 381 m of elevation respectively.

Scrappy Badger, Cobourg, On. — Sept. 11

The second racing the Cannondale Ontario Gravel Series offers three distances, food and camaraderie—along with a few climbs. Race or just join us for a great day of riding.

TheBluMoose Alvar, Orillia, On. — Sept. 11

Starting and finishing in Couchiching Beach Park, Orillia, riders can choose from the 85km or the 140km routes, which travel along the beautiful, quiet, tarmac and dirt roads of the area. Both rides will encompass the Carden Alvar Provincial Park.

Cowichan Crusher, Cowichan, BC — Sept. 12

Cowichan Crusher, which takes place on Vancouver Island uses sections of The Great Trail and follows Lake Cowichan. It has been running for several years, and has a chill BBQ vibe at the finish line.

Fernie Gravel Grind, Fernie, BC — Sept. 17-19

With a mix of back roads, gravel paths (the Trans-Canada Trail) and occasional sections of trail, riders will experience a wide variety of terrain throughout the day.

This event challenges riders to complete as many laps as possible of the 27 km gravel course in 8 hours. Races participate either as a solo rider or team of two or three.

This gravel fondo winds through the nature of the Kettle Valley Trail while showcasing the scenery of the Okanagan. The ride has 50 km, 100 km and 140 km options and, new for this year, a two-day stage race.

Reggie Ramble, Trent Hills, On.— Sept. 25

Organized by the Reggie cycling apparel brand, Reggie Ramble gravel event will offer three routes—65km, 130km and 200km. All three routes start and finish at the Warkworth Fairgrounds and wind through the back roads of the Trent Hills near Peterborough, On.

This race is based out of Shawnigan Lake and features steep climbs and twisty descents. The event is a revived form of an old 90s mountain bike course, raced by many of Canada’s top XC racers at the time.

100 à B7, Bromont, QC.— Sept. 26

With 115 km and 69 km options, this event is very clear that it’s not (fully) a race. The 115 km ride will have timed segments, which will be used to determine the final standings

BCBR Gravel Explorer, South Okanagan Valley, B.C.— Sept. 26-Oct. 1

A five-day gravel stage format event, the BCBR Gravel Explorer zig zags through the Okanagan Valley is a “bold mix of everything a gravel bike is capable of.” Stages run from 54km to 113km and pair well with a locally made post-ride wine.

Sea 2 Sky Gravel Fondo, Squamish Valley, B.C. – Oct. 16

The first edition of this gravel fondo has 25km, 50km and 100km routes. The ride will showcase the Squamish Valley and Sea to Sky Corridor while also providing a scenic and challenging ride.