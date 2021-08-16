7 items you need to step up your gravel game

You’ve got the bike, you’ve got the plans, what else do you need to immerse yourself in the world of gravel cycling? Here are some items that will help take your gravel rides to the next level.

Gravel rolling

Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H

Your ride will likely come spec’d with gravel tires (unless you’re building up your own bike) but they might not be the tires you’re looking for. Think about the type of riding you plan on doing—will you be aiming for speed on harder packed terrain? The tubeless-ready Pirelli Cinturato Gravel H tire would be a good choice. This tire comes in black or trendy tanwall, and has 700c (35mm, 40mm, 45mm) or 650b (45mm, 50mm) sizes available.

Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M

The Cinturato Gravel tire also comes in a slightly more aggressive tread pattern for mixed terrain—the Cinturato Gravel M. This tire is gravel-specific and designed for terrain where the surface varies between compact and unstable. The Cinturato Gravel M is also available in 700c (35mm, 40mm, 45mm) or 650b (45mm, 50mm) sizes.

Once you’ve put on your new tires, you’ll want to pump them to your preferred tire pressure. It can take some time to figure out the perfect PSI for you, your bike, your tires and the surface you’ll be riding on. Even with experience, there will probably be a point in most rides where you question your tire pressure decision. Use a pump with an accurate gauge, such as the Lezyne Gravel Digital Drive Pro, to get your tire pressure to exactly where you want it to be before you set off on your ride, and you’ll minimize the amount of time you spend wondering if you got the tire pressure right.

Special tools

Riding on a non-paved surface often comes with some unpredictable mechanicals. You don’t need to buy an entirely new toolset but there are a few key items you’ll want to be able to pull out of your back pocket.

Lezyne SV23 tool Lezyne SV23 tool

With 23 integrated tools packed into just 4 inches, the Lezyne SV23 tool has pretty much every tool you can think of. It’s optimized for mountain bikers and gravel riders, so it has components such as a stainless steel chain breaker, integrated spoke wrenches, a storage spot for a quick link and, most importantly, a bottle opener for a post-ride drink.

If you’re running a tubeless setup, you’ll need to be ready for punctures. Though they should be less common, tubeless punctures can be a major headache. You’ll want a tool such as the Lezyne Tubeless CO2 Blaster, which both inflates the tube and plugs the hole simultaneously.

Accessorizing

The best gravel helmet is one designed for a range of conditions. You don’t want a big aero lid and you don’t want a MTB-optimized integrated-visor contraption. Something like the Abus StormChaser, which is breathable in the heat, versatile and comfortable, will keep your head protected during long days in the saddle.

A long gravel ride requires a ton of nutrition, extra liquids and often an emergency rain jacket. Frame packs have become increasingly popular as a way to store everything you need in an easily accessible pocket. EVOC’s frame packs are waterproof and have five points of contact that help them attach to a variety of frame sizes.

If you’re yearning for easily accessible snacks but don’t need that much storage, EVOC also sells top tube packs that sit comfortably on the top tube just behind the bars.

These accessories embody the gravel cycling mentality well: be prepared for anything, and look good doing it.