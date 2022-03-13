Adam Roberge third at Mid South Gravel

Adam Roberge thrived on a tough day at Mid South Gravel on Saturday. The Canadian rode to third behind a duo of Orange Seal Off-Road Team riders, surviving a eventful lead group to find the podium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Men’s Mid South

Roberge scored the podium for his his new Jukebox Cycling team. The Canadian gravel specialist finished the 160km (100mile) gravel event 3rd in 5:43:42. That’s the same time as second place finisher Dennis van Winden. Cole Patton (OSORT) led the race with a winning time of 4:52:26.

Roberge wasn’t the only Canadian at the front, though. Michael van den Ham (Easton Overland) was with the lead group and pushing the pace until 50km to go. He then faded back to place 19th in the men’s event, at 5:12:00. It’s a quick transition from the one hour adrenaline of cyclocross to all-day gravel racing for the Abbotsford, B.C. racer. 2020 Mid South winner Payson McElveen was also in the lead group, before crashing out of the race.

Women’s Mid South

Lauren de Crescenzo (Cinch Rise) of Atlanta, GA. takes the women’s Mid South title. She rode across the line solo to finish in 5:08:40, 16th overall in the gravel epic.

After battling with de Crescenzo much of the race, OSORT’s Savilia Blunk ended up dueling with with Moriah Wilson (Specialized), with Wilson beating the cross country racer to the line to take second. Both finished with a time of 5:20:38.

Canada’s Genvieve Jeanson with the re-formed Floyd’s Racing Team, was 37th in the women’s division.

Check out Roberge’s podium-earning Factor LS gravel bike below. And then look up full results from the 2022 Mid South Gravel.