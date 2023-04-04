Assos shares its first women’s-specific gravel bibs

Swiss brand Assos is releasing its first women’s specific gravel bib, the UMA GTC Bib Shorts C2. What makes them gravel-specific? High-stretch pockets, abrasion-resistant panels, and Assos’s own biciClick quick-release system.

Assos UMA GTC bib shorts C2

Assos says the new bibs are “designed for female riders venturing beyond the tarmac, from gravel to light trail, and from touring to multi day bikepacking trips.” That is a lot of ground, or gravel to cover but Assos has a few tricks to make one pair of bibs work for all of that riding.

The core of the bibs is a new UMA GTC C2 insert. It uses compressive foam layers in a Mono 9, 9-mm thick platform. Assos uses Thermoformed shaping to reduce irritation while “odorControl” and a UPF50+ provide comfort for days of use while touring or bikepacking.

X-straps and BiciClick Assos's BiciClick uses magnetic clasps to open a panel.

For the women’s-specific angle, Assos adds its BiciClick magnetic closure system. The quick-release system allows for easy nature breaks mid-ride, wherever nature calls.

High-stretch thigh pockets hold extra snacks or supplies in easily accessible locations, adding storage for longer rides. If those rides start early, or end late, reflective strips add extra visibility.

Assos uses a mix of Type.429 fabric and its “Bunny Hop” abrasion-resistant panels on the UMA GTC bib shorts C2. Type.429 adds some compression, while the stretchy Bunny Hop panels add protection when the gravel road closes in, keeping brush and branches at bay.

Assos UMA GTC bib shorts C2 are available in six sizes from XS to XL and retail for $340.00.