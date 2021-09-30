Backroad battles on BCBR Gravel Explorer’s Queen Stage

The first ever BCBR Gravel Explorer crossed its half way point on Stage 3, and at speed. After two days of technical riding, the third day of racing traversed more traditional gravel territory on its way from Penticton to Kelowna.

Both leaders, Cory Wallace and Sammi Runnels, extend their leads in the overall, but not without significant effort. Simpler roads made for tactical racing on the backroads to Kelowna.

Gravel Explorer Stage 3: Backroad battles

Stage 3’s route left the singletrack behind, but was by no means easy. In place of techincal riding, Gravel Explorer delivered long kilometre’s of rough, but scenic roads – 100km worth – and an imposing elevation profile.

The Queen Stage always poses a threat do deliver race drama. The importance of the half-way mark wasn’t lost on any riders. Attacks started on the opening climb with Alexander Fraser-Maraun (Trek-Red Truck) taking the race to GC leader Cory Wallace. The Jasper, Alta. rider was left to chase alone, with Karsten Madsen (Clif-Oakley) also isolated in third.

Faced with a long chase solo, Wallace sat up and waited for Madsen in order to join forces in pursuit of the powerful Trek-Red Truck road racer. Working together, the pair set out to close in on Fraser-Maraun and to distance his teammate, Declan Kelly, who lurked close behind in fourth on the road.

Behind the battling trio of men, the race splintered into groups as riders tried to work together through Wednesday’s foul weather. Amity Rockwell (Easton) found herself once again in pursuit of CNCPT Team’s Sammi Runnels. The Unbound Gravel winner nearly made contact with Runnel’s group early in the day. Unable to complete the chase, Rockwell rode much of the long day solo, stuck in limbo between groups.

Cory Wallace and Alexander-Fraser Maraun attack while Carsten Madsen... Fights to fix his drivetrain. Photo: Chris Sternberg

Back at the front of the men’s race, a temporary true between the leading trio collapsed when mechanical difficulty befell Madsen. A dropped chain at a key moment meant the race was back on. Wallace rode off the front with Fraser-Maraun close behind. The two would cross the finish line in that order, with Madsen recovering to preserve third just ahead of Lucas Strain (CNCTP Team).

Two days remain in the first-ever BCBR Gravel Explorer. As the Queen Stage’s frantic racing showed, the winners are far from settled. As kilometres and fatigue add up, and luck runs out, anything can happen.