BC Gravel Series launches 2026 calendar on Vancouver Island

BC Gravel Series is launching its 2026 race calendar, revealing more details on what next year’s Canadian gravel championships will look like.

2026 BC Gravel Series: Maple leafs come to Vancouver Island

The Vancouver Island-based series is back with another four weekends of gravel racing for next year, but with some big changes. Rider-favourite events like River City Gravel Fondo in Campbell River and Forbidden Gravel in the Comox Valley are back again. But there’s also a new venue in the mix.

The biggest news is, of course, that Canadian gravel championships are coming to B.C. after two years in Alberta. Maple leaf jerseys will be contested at the Burt Bridge Gravel Classic, one of the longest-running Vancouver Island gravel races. Set in the scenic Cowichan Valley, Burnt Bridge delivers decisive climbs, technical gravel racing and thrilling course worthy of the national title.

2026 Canadian gravel championships are scheduled for June 14 in the Cowican Valley.

A new venue brings gravel to the other side of Vancouver Island

The four stop series has an exciting new venue joining the calendar for 2026. Port Alberni will bring gravel racing away from Vancouver Island’s eastern coast. Set on the west side of Mt. Arrowsmith, Port Alberni opens up a new range of valleys and gravel connections for the series to explore. The new “West Coast Slugger” gravel event will take place on May 17, 2026.

River City Gravel Fondo kicks the series off. The West Coast Slugger gives racers another chance to test their fitness before Nationals. Then Forbidden Gravel wraps up the series in September.

The BC Gravel Series aims to make gravel racing appealing to as man riders as possible with three race distances at each event —Impulso (40 km), Intermedio (75 km), and Esperto (110 km).

2026 BC Gravel Series

April 12 – River City Gravel Fondo (Campbell River)

May 17 – West Coast Slugger (Port Alberni)

June 14 – Burnt Bridge Classic (Cowichan Valley – Canadian Gravel Championships)

Sept. 7 – Forbidden Gravel (Cumberland)

Early bird registration for the 2026 BC Gravel Series opens Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.