What bikes are the pros racing at Unbound Gravel?

Unbound Gravel is underway in Emporia, Kansas this weekend with pros traveling from all over North America and the world. With events ranging from 25 miles to the 357 mile Unbound XL, there is a wide range in bike choice and set-ups.

Six pros shared what they’re racing for Emporia. Most are in the main event, the classic Unbound 200. Some are taking on all 574 km of the Unbound XL.

You can watch racing live from Kansas all weekend.

Unbound Gravel Pro Bike Checks

Peter Stetina – 200 – Canyon Grizl

Peter Stetina and his custom Canyon Grizl The Grizl has room for meaty 700x42c IRC Boken tubeless tires on Dura Ace rims Dura Ace cranks for speed, GRX rear derailleur for chain control. Full gravel set-up for Stetina, with wide flare bars and a modified aero bar option. Stetina will be oping Canyon's spilt beam post adds a little comfort on Emporia's rough roads.

RELATED: The new Canyon Grizl gravel bike is designed for rougher roads

Amy Charity – 200- Ventum GS1

Amy Charity and her Ventum GS1 Ventum GS1 Dura Ace cranks meet GRX rear derailleur Plenty of PRO Discover bags for snack storage A simple set-up at the bars.

RELATED: How to watch Unbound Gravel in Canada

Laurens ten Dam – 200 – Specialized “Rock Combo” Diverge

One-upping the "Gravel is just 90s mtb" cliche, Specialized made custom Diverge bikes modelled off the 1989 Rock Combo While the Diverge is very gravel, the Rock Combo was part road bike, part mountain bike. A classic Specialized look for this retro Diverge Ten Dam is running full 2-by GRX And sweeping wide gravel bars

Angela Naeth – 200 – Obed Boundary

Angela Naeth is riding with a Race Like A Girl jersey for Unbound. Obed Boundary, a bike with butterfly wings Dura-Ace cranks to Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and a cassette built for speed Like many riders, Naeth's running a modified aero bar set-up for Unbound. Details of Naeth's aero set-up Most riders have their own name on a race bike. Naeth credits team manager Jesse Kapsten on hers.

Jay Petervary – XL (357 Miles) – Rodeo Labs TD31

Jay Petervary is racing the Unbound XL And packing all the bags for the massive distance GRX Di2, with 2x gearing for plenty of range XL racers go all night, and need lights Full Aero set-up, for speed or for mid-race roadside naps.

Crystal Kovacs – Unbound 25 – Salsa Warbird

Crystal Kovacks and a Lauf-spring Warbird Salsa Warbird Lauf's leaf-spring fork adds some suspension to the Warbird Wide gearing from Shimano GRX Extra hydration for dusty Kansas days

All Photos: Photo: Kevin Fickling / Shimano