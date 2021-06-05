What bikes are the pros racing at Unbound Gravel?
6 bike checks form Emporia, KansasPhoto by: Photo: Kevin Fickling / Shimano
Unbound Gravel is underway in Emporia, Kansas this weekend with pros traveling from all over North America and the world. With events ranging from 25 miles to the 357 mile Unbound XL, there is a wide range in bike choice and set-ups.
Six pros shared what they’re racing for Emporia. Most are in the main event, the classic Unbound 200. Some are taking on all 574 km of the Unbound XL.
You can watch racing live from Kansas all weekend.
Unbound Gravel Pro Bike Checks
Peter Stetina – 200 – Canyon Grizl
Peter Stetina and his custom Canyon Grizl
The Grizl has room for meaty 700x42c IRC Boken tubeless tires on Dura Ace rims
Dura Ace cranks for speed, GRX rear derailleur for chain control.
Full gravel set-up for Stetina, with wide flare bars and a modified aero bar option.
Stetina will be oping Canyon's spilt beam post adds a little comfort on Emporia's rough roads.
Amy Charity – 200- Ventum GS1
Amy Charity and her Ventum GS1
Ventum GS1
Dura Ace cranks meet GRX rear derailleur
Plenty of PRO Discover bags for snack storage
A simple set-up at the bars.
