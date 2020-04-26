Canadian gravel events that are rescheduled or not cancelled

Gravel events are almost certainly not going to happen this summer. Officially, Quebec has called for the cancellation of all sporting events until Aug. 31, and most events around the country are looking at September as the earliest responsible date for rescheduling.

Nobody know what the situation will be this fall, but organizers are doing what they can to remain optimistic. Some have rescheduled events to the fall, others were already planned for September or October. As of publishing date, these rides and races are officially supposed to happen. Whether they ultimately end up being cancelled for public safety reasons is yet to be determined. Even if it’s just dreaming, it’s nice to have a gravel goal to look forward to.

Sea Otter Scarecrow Gravel Grind, Blue Mountain, On. – Sept. 19-20

Sea Otter cancelled the main festival but there will be a miniature Sea Otter Festival on Sept. 19 and 20 at Blue Mountain Resort. It will feature the Scarecrow Gravel ride, family-friendly Sea Otter Hub & Spoke, kids races, and a mini-expo area.

National Gravel Championships, Renfrew, On.- Sept. 19

This unofficial gravel championship offers 3 loop or 1 loop race options for a 34km route in McNab/Braeside, On.

8 Hours of Hurtin’ in Haliburton, Haliburton, On. – Sept. 19

This event challenges riders to complete as many laps as possible of the 27 km gravel course in 8 hours. Races participate either as a solo rider or team of two or three.

Kettle Mettle Gravel Fondo, Penticton, B.C.- Sept. 26

This gravel fondo winds through the nature of the Kettle Valley Trail while showcasing the scenery of the Okanagan. The ride has 50 km, 100 km and 140 km options.

Burnt Bridge Classic, Cowichan Valley, B.C. – Sept. 26

This race is based out of Shawnigan Lake and features steep climbs and twisty descents. The event is a revived form of an old 90s mountain bike course, raced by many of Canada’s top XC racers at the time.

Les 100 a B7, Bromont, Qc. – Sept. 27

With 115 km and 69 km options, this event is very clear that that it’s not (fully) a race. The 115 km ride will have timed segments, which will be used to determine the final standings.

Kin Vineyards Fall Grally, West Carleton, On.- Oct. 3

This is scheduled to be the last race of the 2020 Gravel Cup. The route is 80 km (Challenge Course) or 50 km (Sport Course) starting and ending at Kin Vineyards.

Ride for Water Gravel Grind, Chilliwack, B.C. – Oct. 3

The Ride for Water has raised more than four million dollars for clean water projects in Ethiopia. The event features a 27km Intro to Gravel route, an 71km Medio route and the 130km Epic route.

Bruce Peninsula Gravel Gran Fondo, Lion’s Head, On. – Oct. 4

This gravel ride goes up the east coast of the Bruce Peninsula. 80 km, 56 km, and 30 km rides follow back roads, driveways and trails up the Georgian Bay Shoreline, from Lion’s Head Lighthouse to Cabot Head Lighthouse.

Sea 2 Sky Gravel Fondo, Squamish Valley, B.C. – Oct. 17

The first edition of this gravel fondo has 50km and 100km routes. The ride will showcase the Squamish Valley and Sea to Sky Corridor while also providing a scenic and challenging ride.