Canyon launches new Grizl gravel bike platform with Escape and OG builds

Canyon introduced the original Grizl back in 2021. Four years later, the German brand is back with a completely redesigned version of the bike—and this time, it’s not just one build, but two.

The 2025 Grizl shares a single carbon frame platform across the line, but now comes in two flavours: the Grizl OG and the Grizl Escape. Both are designed around the same do-it-all chassis, with clearance for 54 mm tires, mounts for racks and bags and updated geometry for better descending.

Grizl OG: The Original Graveller

The OG build stays true to the original Grizl’s vibe. It’s for big days, social spins and adventure rides that end at the pub. Expect SRAM XPLR and Shimano GRX drivetrains, wide gear range without big gaps and a conventional cockpit. Schwalbe G-One RX 45 mm tires keep it quick on tarmac but grippy in the dirt.

Grizl Escape: For the long haul

The Escape version is for riders chasing bigger horizons. Think multi-day bikepacking trips, rough roads and gear-heavy setups. It gets mountain bike-style drivetrains for lower gears, Canyon’s new Full Mounty handlebar for added hand positions and cargo space, and burlier G-One Overlander rubber. Select models also include Canyon’s new ECLIPS system—an integrated dynamo power source with internal wiring and USB-C charging for lights and devices.

Suspension? Gravel-style.

The CF 9 AXS ECLIPS comes with Canyon’s new DT Swiss-developed RIFT suspension fork. It delivers 40 mm of air-sprung travel, with remote lockout and internal brake routing.

Pricing

The Grizl CF range launches July 1, starting at $3,499. The line tops out at $9,7999 for the CF 9 AXS ECLIPS with the integrated power system and full build. North American buyers will have access to select models via Canyon’s direct-to-consumer platform.