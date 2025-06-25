Cinelli blends heritage and innovation in new limited-run Speciale Gravel

Cinelli doesn’t launch bikes like most brands. And the new Speciale Gravel isn’t just a spec update—it’s a celebration of creativity, history and craftsmanship. Designed and welded next door to the Columbus factory in Milan, this limited-edition steel gravel bike pays tribute to handmade performance with a distinctive Italian flair.

Only available online or at Eurobike 2025 in Frankfurt from June 25–29.

Not your average gravel rig

At its core, the Speciale Gravel is a refined evolution of Cinelli’s Nemo Gravel frame. But it’s more than just a lighter version. After revisiting the construction and optimizing tubing profiles, Cinelli managed to shave nearly 200 grams off the frame, bringing the total to a claimed 2120 grams.

Built around Columbus Spirit steel tubing, the bike also features a Columbus Components Divide Integrated carbon fork and full internal cable routing compatible with 1x and 2x drivetrains, mechanical or electronic. The geometry leans aggressive but remains versatile, with clearance for up to 29 x 2.2” tires and dropper post compatibility for tackling technical trails.

A universal derailleur hanger rounds out the frame’s practical touches, offering some peace of mind when far from home.

Limited build, full spec

The Speciale Gravel comes in a distinctive Agave colourway and is built with a complete Shimano GRX 1x drivetrain, Columbus cockpit and Fulcrum Rapid Red alloy wheels mounted with Vittoria Mezcal XC 29 x 2.1 tires. Only a limited number will be produced, with standard builds starting at €4,800. Riders looking for a custom fit can opt for a made-to-measure version starting at €5,800.

In-person or online only

Cinelli is only offering the Speciale Gravel for sale through its website or onsite at Eurobike (Booth C60, Hall 11.1). That scarcity is part of the appeal and is likely to drive interest among collectors and dedicated riders alike.

More than marketing

Cinelli’s latest creation isn’t about checking boxes or chasing trends. It’s about building something meaningful with the tools, talent and history the brand has in-house. It’s a rare approach in a market full of outsourced carbon and cookie-cutter geometry.

The Speciale Gravel won’t be for everyone. But for the right rider, it may be exactly what they didn’t know they were looking for.