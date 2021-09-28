Cory Wallace wins Day 1 of BCBR Gravel Explorer on his wild monster-gravel bike

The first-ever BCBR Gravel Explorer kicked off Monday in B.C.’s Okanagan region. Rain subsided just on time for the race start, greeting riders with perfect gravel conditions as they rolled through wine country back roads and trails.

Canada’s own Cory Wallace (Kona Endurance Team) and Sammi Runnels (CNCPT Team) take the first wins in this new five-day gravel stage race.

From Campbell Mountain to Kettle Valley

The day started off from the town of Naramata, climbing out of town on gravel roads with the leaders forming a small group. That splintered as the race entered the singletrack of Campbell Mountain. Alexander Fraser-Maraun (Red Truck Racing), Lucas Strain (CNCPT Team) and Declan Kelly (Red Truck Racing) held a narrow lead over Cory Wallace and Karsten Madsen (Clif Bar-Oakley). The women’s leaders rode close behind, with Sammi Runnels holding a small advantage over past-Unbound Gravel winner Amity Rockwell (Easton Racing)

After descending off Campbell, racers faced a long stretch of the Kettle Valley Railway (KVR), a reclaimed rail grade providing scenic views and a long straight stretch to the finish line.

Unfortunately, the trio of men’s leaders took a wrong turn on course. That left Cory Wallace, crusing comfortably through the day’s singletrack on his Fox RAD fork equipped Kona Libre monster-gravel bike to storm away to the solo win. Wallace take the first stage win, Fraser-Maraun second and Strain third.

In the women’s race, Sammi Runnels takes the opening stage win by four minutes over Rockwell. May Constabel followed in third.

An event like Gravel Explorer is never just about the riders at the sharp end of the race. Among the other racers is Canadian Paralympic medallist, Tristen Chernove. Hailing from nearby Cranbrook, B.C., the decorated, and recently retired Paralympian raced to 26th overall and 6th in his category. While known for his exploits on tarmac and track velodromes, Chernove will be comfortable with the local flavour of Naramata’s dirt from his record-setting BC Epic 1000 ride through the same area.

Four days remain in the inaugural BCBR Gravel Explorer. With a brand new course roaming through the Okanagan hills, anything can still happen.