Fara unveils fourth-generation Gr4 gravel bike

Fara Cycling has launched the Gr4, its latest gravel bike, aimed at riders who want both race-ready speed and the capability for long-distance adventures. The Oslo-based brand says the Gr4’s geometry, and 2.2-inch tire clearance strike a balance between agility and stability. Weighing in at 970 g for a size medium frame, the bike uses high modulus Torayca T1000 and M40X carbon fibres to save over 200 g compared to the previous model.

The Gr4 frameset starts at $7,200, with complete builds beginning at $9,000.

Race pedigree and all-road capability

Fara developed the Gr4 after nearly a decade of racing and ultra-endurance testing. Their team raced the bike at events including The Traka, Badlands and the Atlas Mountain Race. The company says the new bike is designed to suit both high-paced gravel racing and multi-day exploration.

Shorter chainstays aim to deliver a nimble feel, while the frame’s clearance allows for a wide range of tire choices. The geometry supports both aggressive racing positions and more relaxed endurance fits, aided by the Fara Modular Cockpit system, which offers multiple widths and adjustable stem lengths.

“We didn’t want to force riders to choose between a bike that’s built for racing and one that’s built for exploration,” said Jeff Webb, founder of Fara Cycling. “With the Gr4, we worked with our athletes and designers to create something that excels at both.”

Features and fit options

The bike includes an updated in-frame storage compartment, full cargo mounts, hidden fender mounts and is universal derailleur hanger compatible. Fara’s Modular Cockpit design has varied flare angles and backsweep. These improve comfort and control over long distances, with compatibility for clip-on aerobars.

Four colourways will be available: Translucent Black, Shade, Strand and Sunrise Fade. Builds are offered with SRAM RED, Force or Rival XPLR AXS drivetrains. They’re all paired with Schwalbe Thunder Burt 2.1-inch tires.

Availability

The Fara Gr4 will be available for order beginning today through faracycling.com. Riders can customize cockpit dimensions and crank lengths at purchase for a tailored fit.