Flat or drop bars? What gravel-curious riders need to know

If you’re shopping for a gravel bike, chances are you’re already planning where you’ll ride it. Backroads, trails, bikepacking routes. But you might not have thought much about what kind of handlebars you want. While most gravel bikes come with drop bars by default, many manufacturers now offers a flat bar gravel bike. So which should you pick?

The simplest place to start is with what you already ride. If you’re coming from a mountain bike background, a flat bar will feel familiar right away.The brakes will feel the same, the shifters the same. The control and leverage that flat bars provide on rougher terrain will also help you feel right at home on a flat bar gravel rig.

If you’re coming from road cycling, a drop bar will probably make more sense. You’re used to the narrower profile and the aerodynamic riding positions that drop bars offer.

That said, there’s nothing wrong with trying something new. And if drop bars appeal to you for the esthetics or other reasons reasons, go for it. Likewise with flat bars.

Drop bars: more positions and better for bags

Drop bars also offer more hand positions, which can help reduce fatigue on long rides. If you’re planning to bikepack, drop bars can be a real advantage. There are plenty of bag options specifically designed to work with drop bar setups, and they tend to integrate without interfering with your hands or controls.

Drop bars are generally narrower than flat bars, which can make navigating tight trails or forested sections easier and they allow for a lower riding position when you want to get out of the wind or power through a long stretch of gravel.



Flat bars: upright comfort and control

Flat bars give you a more upright position that some riders find more comfortable. That position improves visibility and handling, especially on technical terrain where wider bars offer better leverage and control.

Bikepacking setups work on flat bars too, but you’ll want to think about how bar width might interfere with your bags or gear. Manufacturers are now offering plenty of frame and handlebar bag systems compatible with flat bars, so you’re not limited, but it’s worth checking what setup works best for your plans.

There’s no wrong choice

The good news is that many manufacturers now offer flat bar versions of their popular gravel platforms. Of course if you want to switch from one bar to the other, there’s a lot of things to consider and potentially components to buy. Shifters and brake levers will be different plus, if you’ve got internal cable routing it’s kind of a nightmare to just go and switch your bars over. To avoid the hassle it’s best to decide which kind of bars you’re going to go with when you buy the bike.

Comfort is king

If you have back or neck issues, your handlebar choice might also depend on comfort. Flat bars generally put you in a more upright position, which can reduce strain on your lower back and neck. That upright stance gives better visibility and can be less fatiguing for. Drop bars, while they allow for multiple hand positions to reduce wrist and hand fatigue, do put you in a lower, more forward position that some riders with back or neck problems might find challenging. Especially on longer rides. So if comfort and an upright riding position are a priority, flat bars may be the better option.

In the end, the best choice is the one that makes you feel comfortable, confident and ready to ride wherever you want to go. Either way, there’s a gravel bike for you. The key is to find a fit that matches your riding background, your comfort and your plans.