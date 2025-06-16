Ghost of the Gravel crowns Canadian champions in Alberta’s backcountry

With 6,800 feet of elevation and 110 km of gravel, the Ghost delivered a race worthy of the maple-leaf jersey

It’s not every gravel fondo that earns national championship status—but Ghost of the Gravel isn’t your average race. Held Sunday, June 15, in Water Valley, Alta., the 2025 edition of the Ghost doubled as the Canadian Gravel Championships, drawing the country’s top off-road drop bar talent into the Alberta foothills for a 118-kilometre battle across remote ranch roads, scenic ridgelines and 6,800 feet of elevation gain.

The Scary Ghost route, known for its no-nonsense terrain and unpredictable weather, lived up to its name. From the first punchy climbs to the final roll through the historic frontier town, riders were tested not only by the course, but by each other in a tactical and tightly contested race.

Field of dreams

The Ghost was first dreamt up by Calgary’s Deadgoat Cycling Club as a way to push their limits on the forgotten roads northwest of the city. A decade later, it’s grown into one of the country’s toughest—and most beloved—gravel events. With aid stations, sweep vehicles and medical support along the way, riders still had to be largely self-sufficient, especially in the dead zones without cell service.

Whether gunning for a championship jersey or grinding it out in the mass start Ghost Challenge, riders needed to bring their A-game—and a rain cape, tube, multi-tool and a healthy respect for Alberta’s mood swings. From local legends to international contenders, the field was stacked, and the finish line at Water Valley’s community hall saw exhausted, mud-flecked smiles from coast to coast.

Winner winner

Benjamin Perry, a veteran of the European pro peloton, took the elite men’s national title in a hard-fought sprint.

“I’ve won junior and U23 titles, but I’d never gotten the elite one. I’ve been dreaming of this for so long,” said Perry. “I’m so proud to be Canadian. I can’t wait to bring the custom jersey to Europe and show the world what it means.”

Bruce Bird, another podium favourite, crossed the line just first, in the men’s masters class. He’ll. represent Canada at the UCI Gravel World Championships this fall in the Netherlands.

“Getting this jersey, what an honour,” said Bird. “It’s really what I hoped for.”

Devon Clarke of Collingwood, Ont., won the elite women’s title with a time of 3:58:49.

Results

Elite men – 118 km

Benjamin Perry – 3:25:43 – Guava x Castelli S.O.G – St. Catharines, ON

2. Adam Roberge – s/t – Independent – Prévost, QC

3. Andrew L’Esperance – s/t – Forward Racing – Waterloo, QC

4. Michael van den Ham – s/t – Giant Bicycles – Chilliwack, BC

5. Sean Fincham – 3:25:52 (+0:09) – Maxxis/3T/Shimano – Squamish, BC

Elite women – 118 km

Devon Clarke – 3:58:49 – Independent – Collingwood, ON

2. Anna Gabrielle Traxler – 3:59:08 – Enough Cycling Collective – Calgary, AB

3. Florence Normand – 4:12:25 – Winspace Orange Seal – Chicoutimi, QC

4. Kelsey Duffield – s/t – Peloton Racing – Calgary, AB

5. Sara Frangos – 4:12:57 – GCC – Royal City Racing – Guelph, ON

Junior men – 118 km

Heron Land-Gillis – 3:43:47 – Team Yukon – Whitehorse, YT

2. Mitchell Williams – 3:46:35 (+2:48) – PNW Racing – Saskatoon, SK

3. Keaton Schisler – 3:47:57 (+4:10) – Independent – North Vancouver, BC

4. Hugh McDougall – 3:58:13 (+14:26) – Independent – Fernie, BC

5. Marcus Capili – 4:07:54 (+24:07) – Team Sask – Moose Jaw, SK

Junior women – 118 km

Nico Knoll – 4:22:59 – Cyclemeisters Bow Cycle – Calgary, AB

2. Maria McCartney – 4:33:23 (+10:24) – Sask Cycling – Saskatoon, SK

3. Eleanor Winchell – 4:42:21 (+19:22) – Charge Racing Team – Powell River, BC

Masters men 35-44 – 118 km

John Vanderveen – 3:41:00 – Flowstate Racing – Campbell River, BC

2. Evan Bayer – 3:43:29 – Independent – Calgary, AB

3. Dan Zeggelaar – 3:47:57 – ERTC – Edmonton, AB

4. Neal Currie – 3:54:51 – Independent – Smithers, BC

5. Graham Diehl – s/t – Peloton Racing – Calgary, AB

Masters women 35-44 – 118 km

Jodi Wendland – 4:24:26 – The Cyclery – Ottawa, ON

2. Hilkka Kontro – 4:36:13 (+11:47) – Peloton Racing – Calgary, AB

3. Courtney Lang – 4:40:13 (+15:47) – Kamloops Velo Club – Kamloops, BC

4. Emily Young – 4:57:38 (+33:12) – Independent – Edmonton, AB

5. Justine Calder – 4:59:23 (+34:57) – Independent – Shawnigan Lake, BC

Masters men 45-54 – 118 km

Chris Algar – 3:43:50 – Halifax Oceanics – Halifax, NS

2. Mark Daws – 3:43:55 (+0:05) – KVC/Cyclelogic – Kamloops, BC

3. Mark Knoll – 3:49:15 (+5:25) – Cyclemeisters Bow Cycle – Calgary, AB

4. Dan Wood – 3:50:24 (+6:34) – Independent – Calgary, AB

5. Shane Besler – 3:58:31 (+14:41) – Independent – Calgary, AB

Masters women 45-54 – 118 km

Elizabeth Stack – 4:46:42 – Independent – Saskatoon, SK

2. Shelley Peachell – 4:55:17 (+8:35) – Powder Creek Offroad Racing – Rossland, BC

3. Marilyn Charbonneau – 4:58:52 (+12:10) – Independent – Saint-Georges, QC

4. Heather Sirounis – 4:59:37 (+12:55) – Independent – Saskatoon, SK

5. Cindy Bakke – 5:28:29 (+41:47) – Deadgoat Racing – Calgary, AB

Masters men 55-64 – 118 km

Bruce Bird – 3:50:23 – Wheels of Bloor – Scarborough, ON

2. Lorenzo Caterini – 3:58:00 – Craftsman Construction – Kentville, NS

3. William Armstrong – 3:58:32 – Kamloops Velo – Kamloops, BC

4. Don Larsen – 3:58:44 – Spoke Bike and Ski – Kamloops, BC

5. Robert Savin – 3:59:29 – Bicisport – Calgary, AB

Masters women 55-64 – 118 km

Tammy Nishimura – 4:44:03 – Peloton Racing – Calgary, AB

2. Kristine Brynjolfson – 4:50:29 – Spoke – Kamloops, BC

3. Diane Bomans – 4:55:05 – West Shefford / Cycles St-Onge / Velomania – Deux-Montagnes, QC

4. Julie Heidt – 5:35:19 – Independent – Calgary, AB

5. Michelle Jackman – 5:37:40 – Terrascape Racing – Calgary, AB

Masters men 65+ – 118 km

Garth Campbell – 4:00:00 – Victoria Breakaway Cycling Club – Victoria, BC

2. Neil Hodgson – 4:14:41 (+14:41) – Cycle Logic – Prince George, BC

3. Brian Zulkoskey – 4:37:08 (+37:08) – HPL Cycling – Saskatoon, SK

4. Mark Bennett – 4:48:24 (+48:24) – Independent – Vancouver, BC

5. Bill Burtnik – 4:54:19 (+54:19) – Juventus Cycling Club – Edmonton, AB

U17 men – 67.5 km

Josh Tyers – 1:58:05 – Shredders MTB Club – Newcastle, ON

2. William McFarlane – 2:01:14 – Stimulus Trek – Collingwood, ON

3. Cor Sinke – 2:01:16 – Cyclemeisters – Calgary, AB

4. Quinten Macklem – 2:02:45 (+4:40) – Cyclemeisters / Bow Cycle – Canmore, AB

5. Aiden Sandmaier – 2:21:34 (+23:29) – Juventus CC – St. Albert, AB

U17 women– 67 km