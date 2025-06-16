Giraffes, lions and zebras—oh my! Haley Hunter Smith wins Safari Gravel Race

It’s not every day a world series gravel qualifier takes you past zebras, through volcanic gorges and into the pages of The Lion King. But that’s exactly what Haley Hunter Smith signed up for at the Safari Gravel Race in Naivasha, Kenya.

Held in the otherworldly terrain of Hell’s Gate National Park—yes, the actual inspiration for Pride Rock—the 120-kilometre championship round of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series delivered on its promise of heat, altitude and adventure. For Hunter Smith, it delivered something more: a life-changing win.

“This was a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” she said after the race. “What a fun time.”

Battling legends, lava rock and altitude

The UCI Gravel World Series qualifier featured an elite 110 km route with 2,500 metres of climbing, heat shimmering off the savannah and sharp black lava rock under tire.

Smith crossed the line first in the elite women’s field, ahead of Claudette Nyirahabimana and Germany’s Svenja Betz. It was a commanding performance, but the kind that hides the suffering behind sunglasses and a smile.

“About to live out a lifelong dream, all thanks to BIKES!” she posted before racing in Kenya. And now? She’s flying home with a golden ticket to the UCI Gravel World Championships.

A win beyond watts

Team AMANI, which organizes the race alongside Migration Gravel Race, focuses on equity and opportunity in East African cycling. With the Safari Gravel Race, they’ve created something that’s equal parts competitive and cultural exchange.

From the race village in Sulmac to the finish-line party at Carnelley’s, the event drew a tight community of locals, expats and international pros.

“It wasn’t just about the racing,” Smith said. “It was about the people. The vibes. The connection. This is what bikes can do.”

World champs next—after the giraffes

By winning, Hunter Smith automatically qualifies for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships. But more than points or prestige, this race gave her something different: a sense of belonging on the global stage—and a reminder of why we ride in the first place.