Gravel world championships moves outside Europe for first time

Anyone worried that UCI wouldn’t take a measured approach to gravel, one focused on gradual, sustainable growth, can rest easy. The 2026 Gravel World Series is totally chill. Just 45 events across 32 countries. That includes only 14 new events for next year. Just a chill, little series made up of a select group of the best events.

World Championships say good-bye to Europe

In actually exciting news, UCI gravel world championships move outside of Europe for the first time. After a few years in Europe, the rainbow bands will be handed out in the magically named Shire of Nannup in Western Australia. That event takes place Oct. 10-11, 2026. So you have nearly a year to get training. If you want a preview of the course, check out the “Seven” qualifier event in the same area on May 16, 2026.

World Series comes to Canada

Out of the massive 45-event World Series calendar, only a single weekend touches tires to Canadian soil. The OG Classique in Wakefield, Que. will take on the honour of hosting the international series. That event takes place on June 21, 2026.

That will be the most accessible event for any Canucks looking to qualify for world championships in Australia in October.

Other new additions for this fifth year of Gravel World Series racing include Vuelta Altas Cumbres in Argentina, Gravel Bogotá in Colombia, Gravel Tour Hlinsko in Czechia, events in Latvia, South Africa, Mexico, Denmark, Chile, Finland, Estonia and Gravel of Marathon in Greece.

You can see the full list of qualifier events on the Gravel World Series calendar.

Beyond the World Series

While the Gravel World Series is the UCI’s main calendar, and one of the more direct ways to qualify for world championships, it’s not the only major, or even global gravel series. Gravel Earth series, which is also quickly expanding, just announced its 2026 calendar. And, here in North America, the Life Time Grand Prix is gearing up for its fifth year as well.