Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance on a rollercoaster week at new Gravel Burn in South Africa

When Haley Smith and Andrew L’Esperance returned to South Africa for the first-ever Gravel Burn, Smith’s third trip to the continent this year, they were hoping for a “third times a charm” experience. After successful races at Cape Epic for both and a win at Migration Gravel Race for Smith, both were closing out their season at the inaugural Gravel Burn. A fast start, including a stage podium for Smith, gave way to more of a “bad luck comes in threes” adventure for the duo.

Bad luck, good racing

After a week that ended up being heavy on the “adventure” side of adventure racing, the Canadian gravel couple were as positive as ever when I spoke to them back at home in Canada.

I’m taking a huge amount of motivation away from the race,” Smith says after sharing that the week saw her post career-best power records and consistently better numbers than she’s seen over five or six years of struggling with her healthy. “That’s really firing me up for next year. I’ve got so much fire to do good work this winter.”

“I don’t know if L’Espy would say that he had strong takeaways,” Smith adds, “He was so rocked by his gastro, it was was way worse than mine. He was floored for like, three days.”

Indeed, after a strong first stage, L’Esperance was nearly forced out of the race by illness. In a huge show of resolve, the Forward racing rider fought past the stomach bug to regain some speed on the final days. And, like Smith, still found a lot to take away from the week.

“I think highlights for me was just getting to compete in such a deep, talented field of riders. I think that’s what I also appreciated about doing Cape Epic. They both pull in such a huge depth of talent,” L’Espy explains. “Just getting to race with, learn from, and compete with all these people for seven days in a row is a real, real privilege. I learned a lot from it, despite having some really shitty days. Literally.”

Racing wild and living rough(-ish)

The third stroke of bad luck struck Smith on the final day. After getting away relatively easy from her own G.I. issues, Smith was still racing the top 5 overall at the start of the day. Then, a catastrophic flat cost the Canadian 43 minutes and a handful of positions in the overall. Equipment is a huge part of strategy going into an off-road stage race, especially a completely unknown one. Asked if she’d change anything up after her first time at the first-ever Gravel Burn, Smith was pretty clear.

“Yeah, they certainly sold it as a lot more tame than it ended up being,” Smith says with a bit of a laugh. “I was told 45mm was the biggest tired you’d need, and that’s part of why I flatted on the last day. I would definitely bring a suspension fork, because the washboard is insane. And I would bring bigger tires.”

Beyond some rougher-than-expected racing, Gravel Burn looked properly rustic. While Cape Epic, put on by the same organizers, allows riders to stay outside the official village, the remote nature of Gravel Burn made that impossible. Racers were in tents or, if they upgraded, RVs for the seven-day stretch. While organizers had a bike wash post-stage, managing equipment still required a strategy. Especially after an epically muddy opening stage.

“I just brought seven kits, so I didn’t have to deal with laundry,” Smith admits. “I had a gnarly garbage bag full of stuff by the end.”

“She’s lucky that she has a kit sponsor, that she has seven kits. I brought a little more modest set-up with four or five kits,” L’Espy adds. “There was laundry powder, I just did laundry in a sink. If you’re baller, you can pay for the laundry package. But we were on a budget.”

Beyond tires, both rider’s equipment left minimal maintenance needs throughout the week.

“It was mostly lubing the chain and swapping some wheels over,” L’Espy says. Smith adds “I had to change a chainring on day, which you need a specific SRAM tool for. I was lucky that I was able to lean on Matt Beers’ mechanic to help me out with that. There was a mechanic package through the race, it’s just expensive. If you had a team mechanic they’d be pulling things out and looking a bearings or making sure your headset doesn’t have a bunch of gunk in it. But our bikes held up quite well.”

Still chasing the thrill of the stage racing, together

This isn’t the first time Smith and L’Esperance have taken on mixing a bit (or a lot) of adventure with their racing. While they’re both full-time gravel pros now, their dabbling in stage racing started way back when both were still chasing results on the World Cup scene. As an off-season refresher, the pair raced Croc Trophy together way back in 2017.

When we talked to L’Esperance before Gravel Burn, he mentioned that kicked off his passion for the longer, less controlled racing environment. Now that it’s the serious full time gig, not a release from a season of priority racing, is it still as fun?

“It’s just as exciting,” Smith says, comparing it to their first Croc Trophy together. “Honestly, with stage racing there are so many unknowns and so much novelty and unexpectedness every day that it’s always engaging and exciting.”

It also brings Smith and L’Esperance back together on the bike, something that’s happening a little less now that Smith is with the Trek Driftless program and L’Esperance is on his own Forward Racing program with Sean Fincham. When Smith announced her move to Trek, it would be the first time they’ve really raced for separate teams since meeting and both were looking forward to the change. Two years later, and after a week together in South Africa, Smith isn’t as sure.

“I’ll be honest, I have not thrived with it,” Smith says. “I think L’Espy has really liked getting to travel the world with Sean. That’s been a huge highlight for him for the last couple years, but for me, personally, I’ve really struggled with it.”

Looking into 2026: Life Time and beyond

Since shifting from World Cup to an endurance-based calendar, Life Time Grand Prix has been one of the major elements of Smith and L’Esperance’s race calendars, both when they were together on Maxxis Factory Racing and now that they’re apart on Trek Driftless and Forward Racing. That road (or unroad) while successful, hasn’t always been straight forward. In 2025, L’Esperance had to race his way back into the series through a wildcard spot. In 2026, Smith just found out she’s not part of the Grand Prix for the first time since it was founded, and after winning the inaugural season.

“That doesn’t really change my plans, it just makes them easier to act on,” Smith says.

“When I built out my schedule for 2026, most of the events I really wanted to do were not in Life Time. I had been hoping I would be able to do world championships in marathon and gravel and Life Time was conflicting with that anyway. I will still be doing those first two, Sea Otter and Unbound. So there’s a chance that I would get in with the wild card,” Smith says by way of explanation, “But I’m honestly not sure. That would make my life more complicated when right now it’s quite simple. I know what I want to do, what events I want to peak at, and the [GP] overall isn’t really factoring in there.”

“It’s a huge amount of prize money, and it would suck not to have access to that,” the Canadian adds. “But I’m targeting specific events that have a high personal meaning to me. And only a couple of those fall in Life Time.”

For L’Esperance, 2026 is the opposite. After the uncertainty of not being automatically qualified for the 2025 season, he earned a wild card spot and thrived. This year, he already knows he’s on the full Life Time roster for next season. That, he says, won’t change his approach much.

“Last year, I wanted to get into the series and I knew what I needed to do to do that. And, whether I was in the series or not, I wanted to do most of those events. This year, the first focus of the year is going to be Cape Epic. After that, I’m, if anything, just going in with a little more experience in how to compete in the series.