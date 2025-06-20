Haley Smith wins back-to-back gravel races in Kenya—on a mountain bike

Haley Smith just won two of the biggest gravel races on the African calendar—back-to-back. First, the Safari Gravel Race in Hell’s Gate National Park. Then, the grueling multi-day Migration Gravel Race. Her setup? A full-suspension Trek Supercalibre, modified with drop bars, slick-ish 2.25″ tires and a few clever race-day touches.

“It’s kind of a hybrid gravel-mountain bike,” said Smith. “I’ve got minimal tread down the middle, good side knobs and I’m running 29s.”

While purists might raise an eyebrow, her results are hard to ignore. And with Trek rumoured to be launching a dedicated full-suspension gravel bike this fall, Smith’s build might just be a glimpse into gravel’s next chapter.

Flight attendant mode: firm

Smith’s Supercalibre is no slouch. It’s fitted with SRAM Red hoods paired with the T-Type Transmission drivetrain, and a 40-tooth front ring—the biggest the frame can handle.

“I was a little out of gears at Safari,” she said, “but I was really grateful to have that easiest gear on the climbs.”

She’s running Flight Attendant on her suspension, with a bias toward staying firm under power. That means the bike rides efficiently on smoother sections, but still has cushion when the course turns violent.

For pedals? She’s using Time mountain bike pedals for their mud-shedding ability and featherlight weight.

Built to win—and survive

Smith’s rig isn’t just built for speed. It’s built for self-sufficiency. Taped to her stem is a master link.

“So this is like a master link or a quick link for my chain. I have a taped there just for quick, easy, access and then in, my saddlebag I have a multi-tool, chain braker, a couple dyna plugs, some bacon strip plugs. CO2s, gorilla tape, tire boots, and like a lightweight tube just in case anything goes wrong and then I’ll have more plugs and CO2 in my pocket.”

There are also personal touches: a one-of-a-kind Project One paint job, a top tube sticker from the organizers, and her race mantra Sharpied onto her handlebar (“Remember who you are”).

“This bike just feels like home,” she said.

More than a category

With this setup, Smith didn’t just finish the Safari Gravel Race—she won, ahead of Claudette Nyirahabimana and Svenja Betz. That earned her a guaranteed start at the 2025 UCI gravel world championships.

Then she backed it up with a win at Migration, a notoriously difficult four-day stage race that eats bikes and buries expectations. And she did it all while riding a rig that technically doesn’t fit into anyone’s category.

Gravel ain’t what it used to be

We’ve seen the gravel world drift into full-suspension territory before. But with Trek’s possible fall release, things feel different. This isn’t an experiment—it might be a whole new category.

If you’re a bikepacker tackling chunky terrain, a racer chasing traction on lava rock, or a mountain biker dipping a toe into gravel, bikes like Smith’s offer a compelling new middle ground.